Is Terence Crawford's Audacious Claim A Stretch Or A Sellout?
By Miriam Onyango
Terence Crawford boasted on social media that he would "make history" and could draw 90,000 people to Lincoln, Nebraska's Memorial Stadium. It appears that Crawford is making this stuff up because the stadium can only accommodate 85,458 people. All I want to know is why he didn't say 200,000.
Crawford claims that he will create history, but given the current state of affairs, he may never engage in combat again. Crawford, 37, may retire if he is unable to secure the bout against Canelo Alvarez, according to promoter Eddie Hearn and trainer Robert Garcia.
Crawford's assumption that 90,000 spectators would fill Memorial Stadium in a fantasy world is concerning since it is utterly unrealistic.
Nobody who is well-known in the sport would make the extra effort to fight Crawford in his hometown, off the usual route, in a place like Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska would be the last place on the list of places a super fighter may visit in the United States.
Crawford didn't bother to mention who he would be fighting to get that audience, assuming he is being serious. Canelo Alvarez isn't interested in fighting him until he gets $150 million, so it wouldn't be him.
Canelo or possibly Jake Paul are the two boxers who would be able to help Crawford sell out a big arena like Memorial Stadium. Especially not in Lincoln, Crawford won't persuade Jake to toss him a bone by fighting him.
If the YouTuber was interested, it's not as if Crawford would be making decisions with Jake, and there isn't. Why would Jake Paul waste a great fight by traveling to Lincoln to take on a man that only serious boxers are familiar with?
Crawford would be busy, competing three times a year and rising to 168 to face the big dogs if he wanted to pique people' attention in his career. All of this crap about creating history is an indication that Crawford is living in his imagination because he will never do it.
“I think I can do 90,000 at memorial Stadium,” said Terence Crawford on X.
“I think ima go on and make history just to make some of y’all mad because yall be hating. what’s up @UNLincoln @Huskers,” added Crawford.