Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard Fighter Blasts Don King For ‘Fake News'
Don King has recently been particularly vocal about one Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford undercard fighter. The mega event in September will go on for three days and the heavyweight showdown between Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller and Michael Hunter will take place on September 11.
King is one of the most famous promoters in boxing history. He dominated the sport from the 60s to the 90s. Now, despite being 93, he is still looking to make his presence known. King recently claimed that Hunter is signed with him and should be fighting for a world championship next instead of Miller.
They continue to disobey the WBA and its clear directive on the Pulev-Hunter championship fight. Hunter is under contract to Don King Productions and he’ll be fighting for a world championship.
Don King issues latest statement on Jarrell Miller vs Michael Hunter
King recently issued another statement, a video of which he uploaded on Instagram. In the post, King claimed Hunter will be fighting Pulev in October.
he world’s greatest boxing promoter the legendary Don King has announced a new date and location for the WBA Heavyweight World Championship featuring current champion Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev to face off against No. 1-ranked WBA contender Michael “The Bounty” Hunter.
He added, "The exciting night of fights will take place on October 4 at Miami’s Jai-Alai Fronton Casino, King has announced, despite the threats of a lawsuit by Epic Sports and Entertainment representatives who King says continue to spread lies that Hunter is unavailable for this fight."
King would then go on in detail about the the controversy involving the WBA, Epic Sports And Entertainment, TKO Group and SELA.
Michael Hunter refutes Don King's claims as fake news as he eyes Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford undercard
Hunter, however, has dismissed King's claims. He wrote under King's Instagram post, 'Fake News.'
Last month, it came out that Hunter will be fighting 44-year-old Pulev. However, 'Big Baby' Miller's bout against Jared Anderson got canceled from the Canelo vs Crawford undercard. Hunter has since been named as the replacement for Anderson and the Miller fight will headline a September 11 event in Las Vegas as part of the undercard.
