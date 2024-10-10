Isaac Cruz and Jose Valenzuela Rematch
By Daniel Mukenya
A rematch between Isaac Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela is being worked on for the co-feature on the David Benavidez vs. David Morrell event 25th in Las Vegas.
It is a good fight that will add value to the headliner between WBA light heavyweight champion Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) and WBC interim champ Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs).
Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) lost to Rayo (14-2, 9 KOs) in a 12-round split decision on August 3rd in Los Angeles. Two judges scored the bout 116-112 for Valenzuela while the third had it 115-113 for Cruz at the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs Israel Madrimov at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Isaac Cruz held the World Boxing Association super lightweight title from March to August before losing it to Jose Valenzuela, who is the current holder of the title.
Rayo utilized his movement and power shots to dominate the hard-hitting Cruz. Valenzuela used his height advantage of 5’10” to control Cruz who is much shorter 5’4” with his long jabs and did a good job of getting out of the way of his big power shots.
Since the boxing world is already very interested in seeing the Benavidez-Morrell fight, Valenzuela-Cruz rematch will only make it better for the fans.
It is still unclear what the PPV price will be for the event, but with these two fights, quite interesting and exciting if I may add, the tickets might get a good price. Benavidez’s has not had that many PPV events with the only two that he headlined in his career happening in 2023.
Neither of those events brought in PPV numbers, but with Morrell’s unbeaten run and the rematch between Rayo and Cruz, it is expected to be a fully packed event. Cruz will be eager to win back the title while Rayo will be ready to retain the title as he defends it for the first time.
Both fighters are ready for the challenge since this will not be their first rodeo.