Israil Madrimov Embracing The Challenge Of Facing Terence Crawford
By Mohamed Bahaa
In anticipation of Saturday’s junior middleweight title defense at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Israil Madrimov has openly expressed his admiration for Terence Crawford, an opponent known for his remarkable achievements and distinctive fighting style. Crawford, who boasts an impressive record of 40-0 with 31 knockouts, is a 36-year-old champion who has dominated three weight divisions. Yet for Madrimov, there is something even more enticing than Crawford's impressive track record: the opportunity to defeat him.
"My dream has always been to fight the best boxers and the pound-for-pound boxers," Madrimov said. "When I received the news that I would be making my first world title defense against Terence Crawford, I was very happy. Let’s go! I am ready all of the time."
However, there are skeptics who question whether Uzbekistan’s Madrimov, with his record of 10-0-1 and 7 KOs, is truly prepared for this monumental challenge. Despite being 29 years old and having a distinguished amateur career, Madrimov has only participated in 11 professional fights. His title was secured in March with a decisive fifth-round stoppage against Magomed Kurbanov in Saudi Arabia—a victory some critics view as less impressive due to Kurbanov's standing. The gap between facing Kurbanov and confronting Crawford is vast, akin to the geographical distance between Riyadh and Los Angeles.
"He doesn’t have any weaknesses," Madrimov commented about Crawford. "I haven’t seen any of those, but I will try to discover some. I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will, Inshallah. I’m not Errol Spence Jr. I am Israil Madrimov. This is my division."
Crawford, meanwhile, aims to prove his versatility and prowess across different weight classes, having already asserted his dominance at 135, 140, and 147 pounds. Many champions throughout history have encountered opponents who only gained recognition after challenging them, testing their limits in ways they hadn't anticipated.
"He's moving up in weight," Madrimov observed. "I'm the world champion here, and I don't think about him. I think about myself and I think about accomplishing my goals and winning this fight. It's a huge honor and opportunity for me to show my skills, and I want to win this fight in style."
Rather than viewing Crawford's formidable reputation as a distraction, Madrimov finds inspiration in it. He is driven by the challenge of confronting an unbeaten champion and the possibility of achieving something no fighter has before.
“I have always been a fan of Terence Crawford,” Madrimov admitted. “I like his style. He has great movement. It’s a good style. It is true that he is one of my favorite boxers. There is always a first guy, and I want to be the first guy to beat him and to break all of the records.”
As Madrimov steps into the ring this weekend, the boxing world will be watching to see if he can turn his admiration for Crawford into a career-defining victory.