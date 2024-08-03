Italian Boxer Carini Apologizes For Incident In Olympic Bout Against Algeria's Khelif
By Mohamed Bahaa
Italian boxer Angela Carini has issued an apology following her abrupt withdrawal from a bout at the Paris Olympics, a moment that sparked online abuse against her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif. The incident occurred just 46 seconds into the match.
Imane Khelif, a 25-year-old light welterweight, delivered a powerful opening punch, dislodging Carini’s chinstrap. Further strikes from Khelif forced Carini back into her corner, leading her to drop to her knees. Carini did not shake hands with Khelif post-match, raising eyebrows among spectators.
Questions arose regarding Khelif’s participation due to a controversial 2023 decision by a now-discredited boxing regulator barring her from a women’s tournament. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has firmly supported Khelif’s inclusion in the 2024 Games. IOC spokesperson Mark Adams clarified, "She was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, and has a female passport. This is not a transgender case."
On Friday, Carini expressed regret for her behavior towards Khelif. she stated, “I’m sorry for my opponent. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision. It wasn’t something I intended to do. Actually, I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke.”
The bout has highlighted ongoing debates about women’s participation in sports and sparked a wave of online abuse against Khelif, with some falsely labeling her as male due to perceived physical advantages.
Khelif, who is preparing for her next fight, has an impressive record, including a silver medal at the 2022 International Boxing Association’s world championships (IBA). In March 2023, she was disqualified from a gold medal match by the IBA, which cited her failure to meet eligibility criteria and alleged competitive advantages over other female competitors. The specifics of the test used by the IBA remain confidential.
The online abuse against Khelif has drawn attention from notable figures, including former US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, JK Rowling, and Logan Paul, who have all propagated misinformation about Khelif’s gender. Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited the Olympic Village, also commented, claiming the match “wasn’t an equal fight” due to Khelif’s "genetically male" characteristics.
Amid the controversy, many athletes have supported Khelif, including Irish boxer Amy Broadhurst, who defeated Khelif in the World Championships and called for an end to the hate.
The Algerian Olympic Committee (AOC) has defended Khelif, emphasizing the unfair nature of the attacks and highlighting the measures taken to ensure her safety and privacy. In Algeria, where being gay or transgender is illegal, the stakes are particularly high for Khelif.
The AOC stated, “Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics. The AOC has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion.”