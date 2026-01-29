Who Has Won the Most Winter Olympic Medals of All Time?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will offer plenty of opportunities for athletes to take home medals and add to their medal counts.

Over 100 years ago, a total of 50 medals were handed out at the first Winter Olympics in 1924. As the Games have grown over the century since, more sports and events have been added to the Olympics and more medals have been awarded. This year, there are well over 100 medal events at the Winter Olympics.

Before the Milan Cortina Games begin, here’s a look at the all-time medal leaders in the Winter Olympics.

Which nation has won the most Winter Olympic medals?

Here is a list of the all-time leaders in Winter Olympic medals by nation, ranked by their total medals.

Nation Total Medals Total Golds Total Silvers Total Bronzes Norway 405 148 134 123 United States 330 114 121 95 Germany 267 105 97 65 Austria 250 71 88 91 Canada 225 77 72 76 Soviet Union 194 78 57 59 Sweden 176 65 51 60 Switzerland 168 63 47 58 Netherlands 147 53 49 45 Russia 120 46 39 35

No country has been more successful at the Winter Olympics than Norway, which is the all-time leader in total medals, gold medals, silver medals and bronze medals at the Winter Olympics. Since the inaugural Winter Games in 1924 when they won 17 of 50 medals, Norway has been among the top medal-getting nations at the Winter Olympics. They have taken home the most medals at each of the last three Winter Olympic Games.

Only the top-five countries have accumulated at least 200 medals at the Winter Olympics: Norway, the United States, Germany, Austria and Canada. Norway and the U.S. are the only nations with at least 300 total medals and Norway, the United States and Germany are the only countries with at least 100 gold medals.

In comparison, the United States ranks No. 1 by far in all-time medals at the Summer Olympics. The other top-five medalists all-time at the Summer Olympic Games are the former Soviet Union (No. 2), Great Britain (No. 3), France (No. 4) and China (No. 5).

Which athletes have won the most medals at the Winter Olympics?

Here is the list of all-time leaders in individual medals at the Winter Olympics. In the case of ties, athletes with more golds are ranked higher.

Athlete Nation Total Medals Total Golds Sport No. of Olympics 1. Marit Bjørgen Norway 15 8 Cross Country Skiing 5 2. Ole Einar Bjørndalen Norway 14 8 Biathlon 6 3. Ireen Wüst Netherlands 13 6 Speed Skating 5 4. Bjørn Dæhlie Norway 12 8 Cross Country Skiing 4 5. Arianna Fontana Italy 11 2 Short-track Speed Skating 5 6. Raisa Smetanina Soviet Union/Unified Team 10 4 Cross Country Skiing 5 7. Stefania Belmondo Italy 10 2 Cross Country Skiing 5 8. Lyubov Yegorova Unified Team/Russia 9 6 Cross Country Skiing 3 T-9. Claudia Pechstein Germany 9 5 Speed Skating 5 T-9. Johannes Thingnes Bø Norway 9 5 Biathlon 3

Norway’s Marit Bjørgen is the all-time leader in medals at the Winter Olympics. She competed in cross country skiing at the 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics, winning medals in the 10-km, pursuit, 30-km, sprint, relay and team sprint. Though Bjørgen only won two silvers during her first two Olympic appearances, she garnered 13 medals—including eight gold—across her final three Winter Olympics.

Ole Einar Bjørndalen of Norway is the all-time leader in medalists at the Winter Olympics among male athletes. He won 14 medals over six Olympic appearances in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. His most successful performance came in Salt Lake City in ‘02, when he won four gold medals.

Notably, five of the top 10 all-time individual medalists competed in cross country skiing. Cross country skiing is one of the oldest sports of the Games and has a number of medal events, allowing for athletes competing in the sport to accumulate more medals.

Though the United States is second in total medals at the Winter Olympics, none of their athletes rank in the top-10 in individual medals. Of American athletes, short track speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno has the most medals from the Winter Olympics with eight total including two golds, two silvers and four bronzes.

