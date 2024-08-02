Italian Boxer Withdraws Early In Controversial Paris Olympic Match
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a brief yet dramatic encounter at the Paris Olympics, Italy's Angela Carini withdrew from her bout against Algeria's Imane Khelif after just 46 seconds. Khelif, who was previously banned from the 2023 World Championships for failing a gender eligibility test, dominated the match, leading Carini to end the fight prematurely.
The Italian boxer signaled her coach, Emanuel Renzini, that she could not continue due to severe pain from Khelif’s punches. Despite Renzini’s encouragement to endure until the round's end, Carini halted the fight again after another punch. "She’s too strong," Renzini recalled her saying.
Carini, visibly emotional, apologized to her supporters, expressing regret over the fight's short duration. "I had entered the ring to fight," she said in Italian. "I didn't give up, but a punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I go out with my head held high."
Khelif's dominant performance rekindled debates on whether she and Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-ting should compete in the Olympics. Both were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships under International Boxing Association (IBA) rules prohibiting athletes with XY chromosomes in women's events. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, has taken a more lenient approach, allowing them to compete in Paris, stating, "They are women in their passports."
Mark Adams, IOC spokesperson, defended the decision, highlighting the athletes' long history in the sport. "These athletes competed many times before for many years. They didn’t just suddenly arrive."
The IBA, in a statement, maintained their stance on the disqualifications based on thorough reviews and expressed concerns over the IOC’s differing regulations. "The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety," the statement read.
Khelif, who avoided reporters post-fight, received strong support from Algeria's Olympic committee, which condemned foreign media for targeting her. "Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics," their statement read.
Italian officials had questioned the fairness of Khelif’s participation prior to the fight. Renzini revealed that many had pressured Carini not to fight, warning of the potential danger. Despite this, Renzini chose a diplomatic stance on Khelif's eligibility. "It's not my decision," he said. "I wouldn't want to be in those shoes because I think it's a very difficult decision."
Khelif’s journey to the Olympics has been marked by significant obstacles. Growing up in rural Algeria, she defied local norms to pursue boxing, traveling long distances and funding her training through scrap metal sales and her mother's couscous business. Her dedication led to notable successes, including a fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships.
The power behind Khelif’s punches was evident in her bout with Mexico’s Brianda Tamara in December 2022. Tamara described the fight as the most painful in her 13-year career, even compared to sparring with men.
The debate surrounding Khelif’s eligibility is likely to continue as she advances in the competition. Meanwhile, Carini, who previously paused her career after her father's death before her Tokyo match, faces another Olympic challenge as she prepares for her next bout.
"It’s not up to me to decide," Carini said, reflecting on the broader implications of her fight against Khelif.