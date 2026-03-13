Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is officially moving on from Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Ennis and Ortiz have long been the fight teased to fans as the biggest of the year in the United States. But five months after making his super welterweight debut, Ennis claims he is done negotiating.

"I did everything in my power to make this fight happen for the gans," Ennis tweeted. "I waited long enough and I stayed quiet through it all. It looks like Vergil or his team really didn't want the fight. I came to his fight in his hometown and told him he was next. That was November, it's March and still nothing. It's time to move on. Two-division champion up next. I told y'all the truth was gone come to the light."

Ennis and Ortiz have been linked to each other since the former moved up to 154 pounds with a first-round TKO win over Uisma Lima in October 2025. That win gave Ennis the WBA interim super welterweight title, making a matchup with Ortiz a unification of the division's two interim belts.

The proposed matchup gained the most steam when the two faced off in the ring following Ortiz's win over Erickson Lubin in November 2025, one month after Ennis' divisional debut.

However, since then, it has just been one setback after another. Both fighters accused the other of ducking, and Ortiz threw a significant wrench in the plan when he filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy Promotions, aiming to break free from his contract.

Jaron Ennis looking for new title defense matchups

Losing the matchup would be a significant blow to Ortiz, who is already in a precarious position with his lawsuit still lingering. Ennis, however, has several other options, even if none of them are as lucrative.

As the WBA interim champion, Ennis is the de facto mandatory challenger for regular titleholder Xander Zayas. While the 23-year-old Zayas is on a quest to achieve undisputed status, an ordered mandate could be in his near future with Ennis now claiming he is done with Ortiz.

Given Zayas' recent surge in popularity, that fight could be the biggest matchup Ennis can get without Ortiz.

Ennis has also been linked to former champions Abass Baraou and Keith Thurman. Baraou is the WBA's No. 4-ranked super welterweight contender, and Thurman is currently ranked No. 3 by the WBC. Thurman is scheduled to face WBC champion Sebastian Fundora on March 28.