Vergil Ortiz Jr's Entire Team Goes Scorched Earth on Jaron Ennis for Ducking Claim

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and his team are not taking Jaron Ennis' latest claim lightly.

While Ortiz and Ennis have been rumored to be in negotiations for months, 'Boots' is clearly tired of waiting and openly claimed he is "moving on" from the matchup on Thursday. Ennis accused Ortiz of avoiding negotiations in his public announcement, a claim the Texas native was never going to let slide.

Ortiz cited his ongoing lawsuit against Golden Boy Promotions as his reason for the negotiating delay while mocking Ennis for "missing critical thinking time in school."

"Since nobody is smart enough to know how to read between the lines and see we actually tried to make the fight happen despite all the ongoing legal issues, I'll spell it out for you and everybody else," Ortiz tweeted. "A lot of y'all must've missed out on critical thinking time in school."

Since nobody is smart enough to know how to read between the lines and see we actually tried to make the fight happen despite all the ongoing legal issues, I’ll spell it out for you and everybody else 😂. A lot of ya’ll must’ve missed out on critical thinking time in school ✌🏼 https://t.co/lhP5n7kKvs — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) March 12, 2026

Ortiz's ongoing lawsuit is preventing him from returning to the ring under any promoter other than Oscar De La Hoya, whom he is desperately trying to avoid. Ortiz recently filed an emergency motion on March 2.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s manager, father pile on Jaron Ennis

It did not take long after Ortiz responded to Ennis for the former's team members to come to his defense. The WBC interim champion's father and manager quickly piled on 'Boots' for accusing their fighter of avoiding the matchup.

WBA interim super welterweight champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ortiz's manager, Rick Mirigian, was harshest on Ennis with his response. The infamous manager accused Ennis of being the one to turn down the fight, calling the WBA titleholder "delusional."

"You serious?" Mirigian tweeted. "You did everything you could, you waited while we tried cause your alternative is 7 figures left? YOU TURNED DOWN THE FIGHT TWICE and you watched Ortiz sue to try and fight you NOW AGAIN and do everything he could? Really? He spent more than you made in your fight to try to fight you a third time, even now still you're going to act delusional. You know Ortiz didn't turn the fight down, but we know who did and so do you. Grab a strap or TWO, will be that much sweeter after for Ortiz!"

Ortiz's father, Vergil Ortiz Sr., seconded the sentiment. Ortiz Sr. called Ennis "blind" for not seeing the effort his son is putting into making the matchup happen.

"Vergil is LITERALLY SPENDING lots of HIS OWN money suing Oscar to fight you," Ortiz Sr. tweeted. "YOU CAN'T BE THIS BLIND ENNIS."

Vergil is LITERALLY SPENDING lots of HIS OWN money suing Oscar to fight you. YOU CANT BE THIS BLIND ENNIS . https://t.co/xY6nLtBWuv — Vergil Ortiz (@VergilOrtizSr) March 12, 2026

Regardless of what is going on behind the scenes, Ennis simply appears to be tired of waiting for Ortiz's lawsuit to settle. Even after the case closes, the fallout could keep 'The Texas Machine' out of commission until the end of 2026.