Jack Catterall's Bout Against Regis Prograis Delayed Due To Injury
By Mohamed Bahaa
The highly anticipated boxing match between Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis, originally set to take place in Manchester this month, has been postponed. Boxing fans will need to wait a bit longer to witness this exciting bout, as reports confirm that Catterall has suffered an injury leading to the fight's delay.
Catterall, known for his impressive victory over long-time rival Josh Taylor in May, was poised to take on Prograis at the new Co-Op Live Arena on August 24. This was to be a landmark event, marking the first boxing match held at this venue. Catterall defeated Taylor by unanimous decision, avenging a controversial split decision loss to Taylor over two years ago. The victory against Taylor solidified Catterall's reputation, and he was eager to step into the ring against former unified world champion Regis Prograis.
The injury, while unfortunate, is not severe, allowing the fight to be rescheduled for later this year. Sources suggest that October is the likely timeframe for the match to take place. The delay has disappointed fans, but it offers Catterall time to recover fully and prepare for the encounter with Prograis.
Regis Prograis, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after his last match in December, where he lost his WBC super-lightweight title to Devin Haney. Prograis, whose professional record includes a loss to Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final in October 2019, is eager to make his mark against Catterall.
The postponement also leaves uncertainty surrounding the rest of the fight card, which was set to feature an exciting lineup. Rhiannon Dixon was expected to defend her WBO lightweight title against Terri Harper, and Johnny Fisher was slated to fight Andrii Rudenko. Rising stars such as Campbell Hatton, Pat McCormack, and Joe McGrail were also scheduled to showcase their talents.
While fans await further announcements regarding the rescheduled date, the anticipation for the Catterall vs. Prograis fight continues to build. Both fighters are known for their skills and determination, promising an electrifying encounter when they finally meet in the ring. The new date in October is expected to be confirmed soon, keeping boxing enthusiasts on the edge of their seats for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.