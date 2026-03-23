Jai Opetaia Stripped of IBF Cruiserweight Title

When Jai Opetaia fought Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa Cruiserweight world title on March 8 at the Meta Apex, many wondered how the IBF would handle their reigning champion fighting for another belt.

Just days before the fight, the sanctioning body announced it wouldn't sanction the fight for the belt, and now, just two weeks later, the IBF has stripped Opetaia of his title.

“On March 19, 2026, the IBF Board of Directors met via teleconference to address the status of the IBF Cruiserweight title held by Jai Opetaia,” the IBF revealed . “At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board voted to vacate the title pursuant to Rule 5.H.”

Rule 5.H. states: “An Unsanctioned Contest is a fight which the IBF has not formally approved for sanction or where sanction has been formally withdrawn. If a Champion participates in an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit, the title will be declared vacant whether the Champion wins or loses the bout.”

Opetaia defeated Glanton by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 119-106.

Jai Opetaia has been stripped of the IBF title before

Jai Opetaia was stripped of the IBF Cruiserweight title in 2023 before winning back the vacant belt. | IMAGO / AAP

Jai Opetaia and the IBF have been in this same predicament before. In 2023, he opted to fight Ellis Zorro on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin instead of his mandatory rematch with Maris Briedis.

Opetaia was offered a “career-high” payday to fight Zorro. After relinquishing his title, he released a statement.

"I fought through absolute agony to win that belt and it saddens me to relinquish it. But the fact is, Briedis isn't ready to fight on Dec. 23, and I need to stay active. I simply can't turn down a career-high payday." Jai Opetaia

Opetaia and Briedis later rematched for the vacant IBF Cruiserweight title. Opetaia won by unanimous decision.

Fast forward two and a half years, and Opetaia is in a similar position. He is still the Ring Magazine champion and arguably the biggest name in the division.

Opetaia believed he wouldn't be stripped of the title following the fight. He was clear when speaking to the media that his goal was still to become the undisputed Cruiserweight champion.

While big fights are still open to Opetaia, his goal of becoming an undisputed champion has taken a big step back. The Australian star could still face the winner of David Benavidez and Gilberto Ramirez next. A possible move up to Heavyweight, which has been rumored for some time, could also be next.