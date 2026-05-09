Shane Mosley Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk Odds & Prediction

In his first fight with Zuffa Boxing, Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5) faces former interim WBC super welterweight champion Serhii Bohachuk (27-3).

Mosley, 35, enters arguably the biggest spotlight of his career after a loss to Jesus Ramos in his first world title opportunity, albeit at an interim capacity. The loss halted a five-fight win streak, which culminated in a win over former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.

Bohachuk, 31, makes his second walk to the Zuffa Boxing ring three months after taking a gritty split decision win over Radzhab Butaev in his promotional debut. Bohachuk is still just 3-2 in his last five fights, all against the cream of the crop at 154 and 160 pounds.

Shane Mosley Jr | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Shane Mosley Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk moneyline odds

Shane Mosley Jr.: +220

Serhii Bohachuk: +310

Over 9.5 Rounds: -240

Under 9.5 Rounds: +174

Shane Mosley Jr vs Serhii Bohachuk method of victory

Shane Mosley Jr. by decision:

Shane Mosley Jr. by KO/TKO:

Serhii Bohachuk by decision:

Serhii Bohachuk by KO/TKO:

How to watch Mosley Jr vs Bohachuk

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Watch: Paramount+ (US), Sky Sports (UK)

Location: META Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Mosley Jr vs Bohachuk prediction

Just three months after a back-and-forth slugfest with Radzhab Butaev, Serhii Bohachuk is already back in the ring to welcome Shane Mosley Jr. to Zuffa Boxing. The Ukrainian has always been active, but he is now making one of the quickest turnarounds of his career just three months after one of his toughest battles.

However, while Mosley brings the prestige that comes with his name, he is not nearly in the same conversation as his father once was. The 35-year-old is a clean boxer and will be more technical than Bohachuk, but his power and finishing ability are almost non-existent. Mosley has recorded just one knockdown in the last eight years and just three stoppage victories in his last 10 fights.

Mosley does all his best work behind his jab and flashes the potential many initially saw in him when he is allowed to fight at his pace. None of that will matter against Bohachuk, who is constantly applying pressure and does everything he can to force a war of attrition.

Mosley can win moments from the outside, but those opportunities are few and far in between in Bohachuk's fights. Although he is the more athletic fighter, Mosley has not shown enough footwork to suggest he can keep Bohachuk on his toes.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Without enough power to keep Bohachuk from moving forward, the only way Mosley can stop the pressure is by engaging in the phone booth, which would be the worst-case scenario for him. As long as he handles the turnaround well enough, Bohachuk is a nightmare matchup for Mosley and will wear on him as the fight goes on.

Prediction: Serhii Bohachuk by decision

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