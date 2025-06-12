Jake Paul Names Cristiano Ronaldo, Canelo & More In List Of World's Most Overrated Athletes
Jake Paul has positioned himself as one of the biggest names in boxing through his massive social media following and savvy marketing. Of course, he's also one of the most controversial.
And controversy seems to follow the YouTube star turned boxer no matter what he does or where he goes, whether he means it or not. This time, however, he most certainly meant it.
In a recent video shared on betr's social media accounts, Paul was asked to list the world's most overrated athletes. And in typical fashion, his choices have sparked a firestorm online, with many fans taking to the comments of the video to voice their anger with the 28-year-old's choices. Some commenters have even gone so far to call the post "rage bait."
"These are all facts," Paul stated before naming his list.
His list began with a baseball player who many consider one of the greatest of all time. That's right, Paul named 7x World Series Champion Babe Ruth to his list. Next on his list was NFL QB Trevor Lawrence who he called "overpaid and overrated."
Following Lawrence, Paul said "this one's going to piss off a lot of people" before naming Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, of course, has been one of soccer's biggest stars alongside Lionel Messi for over two decades, winning six Ballon d'Or's in the process.
Ryan Garcia and Conor McGregor were next on his hit list before taking aim at the "insanely overrated" Cowboy's QB Dak Prescott. Next came Timberwolve's star Anthony Edwards before Paul named his next boxer, Canelo Alvarez.
Canelo is, of course, widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, a pound-for-pound great, and is currently the undisputed super middleweight champion. After Alvarez, Paul named Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa before adding the final athlete on his list, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.
Jake Paul's full list of the world's most overrated athletes:
- Babe Ruth
- Trevor Lawrence
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Ryan Garcia
- Conor McGregor
- Dak Prescott
- Anthony Edwards
- Canelo Alvarez
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Anthony Joshua
