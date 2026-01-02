Jake Paul Given Cruiserweight Rankings Blow After Anthony Joshua Defeat

Jake Paul suffered the second professional defeat of his career on December 19, when he took on former unified world champion Anthony Joshua.

Taking on the 28-4 heavyweight powerhouse Joshua in Miami, Paul's evasiveness lasted six rounds before he was eventually stopped by 'AJ'.

A straight right hand would spell the end for Paul, who competed in just his second professional bout at heavyweight. The loss also snapped the internet star's six-fight winning streak.

Jake Paul at the press conference before fighting Anthony Joshua on December 16, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Although Paul received praise for his performance by the boxing community, he has now been dealt a new blow to his cruiserweight ranking.

Jake Paul's KO loss sees him tumble from cruiserweight rankings

Following a unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2025, Paul received a world ranking from the World Boxing Association (WBA) in the cruiserweight division. The fighter was given the 14th spot in a move that led to the sanctioning body receiving widespread criticism.

The rating for Paul meant that he was eligible for a world title opportunity, with a rumored fight with the WBA and WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez being discussed. However, following the loss to Joshua, Paul has now been removed from the WBA rankings.

After his initial ranking, Paul eventually fell to 15th in the rankings. However, the 15th spot in the WBA's cruiserweight rankings now belongs to Edin Puhalo (27-3, 26 KOs) from Bosnia.

Paul is not currently ranked by any of the other sanctioning bodies. On BoxRec, Paul is listed as the 140th best heavyweight in the world.

It is currently unclear when Paul will compete next. 'The Problem Child' is currently facing a medical suspension following his knockout loss as he suffered a broken jaw in the bout. Paul was required to get surgery on his jaw due to the damage sustained, and said in the immediate aftermath of the fight that he would be taking some time away from boxing.

Jake Paul | Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions

As for his opponent, Anthony Joshua, his return is also unknown. At the end of December 2025, Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria.

Although Joshua survived the incident with no major injuries, the boxer tragically lost two of his friends and coaching staff in the accident. The fighter from Britain was not scheduled to fight at the time of the accident, but will likely not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

