Jake Paul Stirs The Boxing Pot
By Daniel Mukenya
Ever since Jake Paul started boxing, his journey has caused some uproar on the boxing community. For the longest time now, he has been getting under the skin of many boxers, promoters and now even content creators.
After the Tyson fight, things went a notch higher with people now wanting to have a chance with him in the ring. Paul on the other hand, is looking ahead to the future just teasing but nobody really knows what his plans are and the direction he will take next in regards to his boxing career.
The most recent fighter to call him out is Ryan Garcia. Garcia went on an interview with Jed I. Goodman and had quite a bit to say.
“We’re cool, we’re cool for sure, but you know he was trying to beat up on old Uncle Mike. Like I said, the same way I feel about Manny Pacquiao, Is the same way I feel about this. We said we would run it one day. He came to my gym, long time ago in Victorville, then he came to visit me before he boxed. I kinda like gave birth to his boxing career, and so I’m here to end it. That’s it.”
“If I fought Jake Paul, who is probably like 185. I’m 165, 170 right now. I would have to eat a lot to do it.” Said Ryan Garcia on the interview.
He believes he would be 100% comfortable to fight Jake Paul even with the weight difference but he would have to eat a lot before then to try and make up for the difference.
Before the interview, he had gone ahead to take a shot at Jake Paul by posting this on his X account.
“Ight I’ve been quiet for some time but I’ve been cooking on Some plans before my actual return to the ring.
Here is the plan before April.
The Exhibition in December in Japan against the guy who fought the aging Manny Pac and tried to knock him out.
And then go after Jake for uncle Mike.”
Even though the fight has not yet been confirmed, and Jake has not yet commented about it. It really looks like it would be an entertaining event.