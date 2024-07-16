Jake Paul to Face Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Star Mike Perry in July Showdown After Tyson Bout Postponed
Jake Paul, a popular YouTube influencer and boxer, had previously hyped a battle against Mike Tyson, the legendary heavyweight champion, but the bout had to be postponed due to Tyson's ill health. The fight was initially slated for July 20, 2024, but has been postponed until November. Tyson's replacement was officially revealed on June 18, and Jake will fight on July 20 as Tyson continues to heal.
Jake Paul and Mike Perry will face off in an eight-round boxing bout in Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena. “I promise to give the world the fight they wanna see!” Mike said in media reports.
Mike Perry, 32, is a star of the deadly Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, not to mention a former UFC fighter with an MMA record of 14-8 with 11 knockouts, making him a highly dangerous and difficult opponent for an almost amateur fighter like Jake Paul.
"I'm going to hit him and he's not going to like it. I'm going to chase him around the ring, I'm going to make him tired and keep that pressure on him. In training it's not about what he does; I don't watch tape, I really don't. Maybe my people do, but if I watched anything it would be highlights from the Tommy Fury fight," said Perry.
Perry, also known as "Platinum" stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has a 71-inch reach, which is shorter than Paul's 6 feet, 11-inch height and 76-inch reach. Paul has been working hard to gain weight in preparation for the Tyson bout, which will give him an advantage over the Michigan native. Jake, often known as "Problem Child," has a 9-1 record in his ten professional matches, including six knockouts.
Perry was knocked out in the fourth round of his only boxing contest on March 28, 2015, by Kenneth McNeil. According to records, he has not fought in a professional boxing contest since, but he has won all six of his post-UFC matches, including five at BKFC.
With such a strong record and extensive experience in bare-knuckle boxing and the UFC, it is apparent that this will be Perry's second professional boxing encounter, and the pressure is on him to dominate in this next fight. Jake sees Perry as the ideal opponent to prepare for his next fight against 'Iron Mike' and observes that Perry has exceptional knockout skills.
Mockery plays a significant role in fighting mindset and psychology, and Jake mentioned it before the impending fight. "Those who know me know I'm a risk taker and while 'Platinum' Perry might try to end me, I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man. I'm going to get the win and give everyone a preview of what I'm bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson. Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and send Perry the Platypus back to bare-knuckle for good," Jake added.