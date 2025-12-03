Eddie Hearn Reveals The ‘Script’ For Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn has revealed the script behind Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. Paul will take on AJ in a heavyweight fight on December 19.

Paul's 12-1-0 record mainly consists of former MMA fighters and over-the-hill boxers. The story is different this time around, as he comes up against one of the best heavyweights of the modern era. Joshua has arguably passed his prime, and his last outing ended in a brutal knockout loss.

However, he is only 36 and still has a lot left in the tank. Fans were surprised when the fight was announced, and some even brought up the idea of the fight possibly being fixed. Hearn has addressed the claims and has revealed the exact script behind the bout.

The size difference between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is wild 😳 pic.twitter.com/SutOS5KWsX — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 21, 2025

Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Hearn dismisses the idea that there is any 'script' behind the fight and has promised that Joshua will come out guns blazing when the opening bell rings. He told iFL TV:

“Let me tell you the script for AJ against Jake Paul: The bell’s going to go. AJ’s going to go out, take the middle of the ring, and he’s going to unload the heaviest artillery on Jake Paul‘s chin he can as quickly as possible. And he’s going to knock him spark out." Eddie Hearn

Hearn further told the doubters to wait until December 19, when all their doubts will be put to rest. He also reminded that it's completely illegal for there to be any kind of script in a sanctioned bout. He said, "One, it’s completely illegal. It’s a sanctioned fight where people can place bets on the fight."

Since the announcement of Paul vs Joshua, one fight has notably resurfaced, Joshua vs Francis Ngannou. Ngannou isn't a traditional boxer and Joshua showed him why there are levels, delivering a brutal second-round knockout.

Some fans feel the same fate might await for Paul, and former UFC champion Sean O'Malley even expressed his concern for 'The Problem Child'.

Does Jake Paul have a chance to beat Anthony Joshua?

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Joshua has lost to Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk, despite having a size advantage over both. However, it won't be fair to compare those names with Paul. 'The Problem Child' definitely has skills, despite purists often being skeptical, but again, they don't compare to Joshua's.

Joshua has competed at the highest level for the majority of his career. Not to mention, he possesses exceptional knockout prowess with 25 KO wins under his belt. It's hard to see Paul actually having a chance, but combat sports can be unpredictable.

