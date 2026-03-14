James Dickens vs Anthony Cacace Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, Odds, How to Watch & Live Stream
The WBA World Super Featherweight title will be on the line in Dublin on Saturday as James 'Jazza' Dickens is aiming to defend the belt against Anthony 'The Apache' Cacace.
Dickens currently boasts a record of 36-5 (15 KOs) and is aiming to make the first defense of his world title. After claiming the interim belt with a knockout win over Albert Batyrgaziev in July of last year, he was upgraded to become a full champion in December.
Dickens was promoted as Lamont Roach Jr. was stripped of the 130 lbs belt.
Aged 34, Dickens' last defeat came in 2023. Fighting in Dubai, the Liverpudlian fighter suffered a 10th-round knockout loss, costing him his IBO featherweight title.
Since the defeat, it's been four wins in a row for 'Jazza'. In his last couple of fights, Dickens claimed impressive wins over Batyrgaziev and a points triumph over Zelfa Barrett.
Belfast-born fighter Cacace is competing in Dublin for the first time since 2012 and will likely be cheered on by the majority of the sold-out crowd in the Irish capital on Saturday. However, as Dickens hails from nearby Liverpool, he is set to have plentiful support even as the away fighter.
A win for the 37-year-old would make the fighter a two-time world champion, having previously held the IBF World Super Featherweight title. However, 'Anto' was stripped of the belt in January of last year as he pursued a bout with Leigh Wood.
It is nine years since Cacace last suffered defeat. In his last three outings, Cacace has notched up wins over notable names such as Wood, Josh Warrington, and Joe Cordina.
The co-main event will see Dublin's Pierce O'Leary take on Maxi Hughes from England for the vacant IBO World Super Lightweight title.
Dickens vs Cacace date
Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026
Dickens vs Cacace time
Time: Main event ringwalk approximately 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm GMT
How to watch Dickens vs Cacace
Stream: DAZN
Dickens vs Cacace location
Location: 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Dickens vs Cacace betting odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Dickens +200 / Cacace -260
Winner via KO/TKO/DQ: Dickens +700 / Cacace +200
Winner via Points: Dickens +340 / Cacace +135
Rounds 10.5: Over -210 / Under +155
Dickens vs Cacace fight card
- James Dickens vs Anthony Cacace - WBA World Super Featherweight title
- Pierce O'Leary vs Maxi Hughes - Super Lightweight
- Jono Carroll vs Colm Murphy - Super Featherweight
- Eoghan Lavin vs Liam Walsh - Middleweight
- Adam Olaniyan vs Jan Bezouska - Heavyweight
- Steven Cairns vs Arnie Dawson - Lightweight
- Thomas Carty vs German Skobenko - Heavyweight
- Gary Cully vs Benito Sanchez Garcia - Super Lightweight
- Bobbi Flood vs Bela Istvan Orban - Middleweight
- Eugene McKeever vs Adrian Orban - Welterweight
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal