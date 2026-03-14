James Dickens vs Anthony Cacace Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, Odds, How to Watch & Live Stream

The WBA World Super Featherweight title will be on the line in Dublin on Saturday as James 'Jazza' Dickens is aiming to defend the belt against Anthony 'The Apache' Cacace.

Dickens currently boasts a record of 36-5 (15 KOs) and is aiming to make the first defense of his world title. After claiming the interim belt with a knockout win over Albert Batyrgaziev in July of last year, he was upgraded to become a full champion in December.

Dickens was promoted as Lamont Roach Jr. was stripped of the 130 lbs belt.

Aged 34, Dickens' last defeat came in 2023. Fighting in Dubai, the Liverpudlian fighter suffered a 10th-round knockout loss, costing him his IBO featherweight title.

Since the defeat, it's been four wins in a row for 'Jazza'. In his last couple of fights, Dickens claimed impressive wins over Batyrgaziev and a points triumph over Zelfa Barrett.

Belfast-born fighter Cacace is competing in Dublin for the first time since 2012 and will likely be cheered on by the majority of the sold-out crowd in the Irish capital on Saturday. However, as Dickens hails from nearby Liverpool, he is set to have plentiful support even as the away fighter.

A win for the 37-year-old would make the fighter a two-time world champion, having previously held the IBF World Super Featherweight title. However, 'Anto' was stripped of the belt in January of last year as he pursued a bout with Leigh Wood.

It is nine years since Cacace last suffered defeat. In his last three outings, Cacace has notched up wins over notable names such as Wood, Josh Warrington, and Joe Cordina.

The co-main event will see Dublin's Pierce O'Leary take on Maxi Hughes from England for the vacant IBO World Super Lightweight title.

Anthony Cacace | IMAGO / PA Images

Dickens vs Cacace date

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Dickens vs Cacace time

Time: Main event ringwalk approximately 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm GMT

How to watch Dickens vs Cacace

Stream: DAZN

Dickens vs Cacace location

Location: 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Dickens vs Cacace betting odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Dickens +200 / Cacace -260

Winner via KO/TKO/DQ: Dickens +700 / Cacace +200

Winner via Points: Dickens +340 / Cacace +135

Rounds 10.5: Over -210 / Under +155

Dickens vs Cacace fight card

James Dickens vs Anthony Cacace - WBA World Super Featherweight title

Pierce O'Leary vs Maxi Hughes - Super Lightweight

Jono Carroll vs Colm Murphy - Super Featherweight

Eoghan Lavin vs Liam Walsh - Middleweight

Adam Olaniyan vs Jan Bezouska - Heavyweight

Steven Cairns vs Arnie Dawson - Lightweight

Thomas Carty vs German Skobenko - Heavyweight

Gary Cully vs Benito Sanchez Garcia - Super Lightweight

Bobbi Flood vs Bela Istvan Orban - Middleweight

Eugene McKeever vs Adrian Orban - Welterweight

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