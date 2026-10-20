Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Sends Warning to Sebastian Fundora, Puts Division on Notice

Jaron "Boots" Ennis is looking to take over the 154-pound division. Whether it's called light middleweight or super welterweight, the WBA and WBO champion seeks to dominate the same way as he did at welterweight.

After he knocked out Xander Zayas to claim those belts, the division has begun to take shape as a competitive landscape, filled with a mix of talented titleholders and formidable contenders.

Sebastian Fundora, by virtue of his six-foot-six-inch frame, towers over the division. In his last fight, a 12th-round knockout of Ermal Hardibeaj, the lanky champion showed the cardio and power to keep punching through the fight's late stages. With both fighters looking for their next fight, a collision course seems almost guaranteed. Ennis offers crisp reasoning as to why he believes a victory over Fundora is inevitable.

Tim Tsyzu (left) vs. Sebastian Fundora for the WBC and WBO junior middleweight championship on March 29 in Las Vegas. | IMAGO/Hoganphotos

Boots Ennis sends warning shot to Fundora and the division

After watching Fundora defeat Hadribeaj, Ennis shared his thoughts, offering a perplexing response that could have some validity.

"This 154 division is mine. And like I said before, this is my division... He is too small. He is not big enough. He is too small. I will fold him up, you know."

Fundora is eight inches taller than Ennis, with a six-inch reach advantage. Staying on the outside would likely allow the WBC champion to score points and accumulate rounds. However, Ennis may have a valid point. With Fundora's extra height, there is a large surface area that Ennis can target while remaining active.

Additionally, as is often the case in boxing, the shorter fighter can neutralize their opponent's advantages by attacking the body. Ennis's speed enables him to slip the jab, focus on the torso, and evade his opponent. However, clinches could present a different challenge. Fundora can wrap up and force Ennis to expend energy by disengaging.

Plus, Ennis' occasional face-first style is dangerous, which opens the door for Fundora. Against Zayas, Ennis veered away from using a slick defense. Instead, Ennis found his chin early, wobbling the 29-year-old multiple times. Now, if you add in Fundora's ability to punch downhill, Ennis' strategy will not help.

“(Hadribeaj) couldn’t do nothing to me. I feel the same way with Boots or Vergil, they can’t hurt me. They can’t do nothing to me.”



Sebastian Fundora says he knocks Jaron Ennis out and shares why he feels that way after a TKO 12 win over Ermal Hadribeaj. #Boxing pic.twitter.com/7vBFXW4Ldh — Sean Zittel (@Sean_Zittel) October 18, 2026

Ultimately, Ennis' goal is divisional control, holding every meaningful title in the division. This winter he will fight IBF champion Josh Kelly. Kelly is a lockbox boxer who relies on technical acumen rather than power to win. That fight likely won't draw as much attention as Fundora, who has expressed a desire to engage in a toe-to-toe battle with Ennis.

As a result, the Ennis vs. Fundora matchup is seen as the more financially rewarding opportunity. Fundora looks like he will wait for Ennis, potentially setting up a unification fight next year.