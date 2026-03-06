Jaron Ennis Predicts KO in Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch

Floyd Mayweather is set to face Manny Pacquiao in an epic rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19, with many in the industry sharing their predictions on the outcome.

The two last collided in the ring in 2014, with Mayweather cruising to a decision victory against the Filipino boxer, remaining unbeaten in his professional career.

Since the last fight, both boxers have announced a return from retirement, with Pacquiao most noticeably coming close to winning the WBC welterweight belt last year. 'Pac Man' signified his return to professional boxing last July, drawing Mario Barrios and showing that he may still have some fight left in the tank.

Manny Pacquiao fights Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However, despite being the more active fighter, 'Boots' Ennis has predicted Pacquiao will lose via stoppage to 'Money' Mayweather.

The former unified welterweight champion told YSM Media:

“He is older now, he ain’t going to be too much moving. He is going to be sharp and he is going to make Pacquiao run into something, watch … [The KO] is a possibility, I ain’t even gonna lie. I can see him catching Pacquiao.” Jaron Ennis

Mayweather vs Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mayweather's warm up fights

September 19 will mark Mayweather's return to professional boxing as he aims to compete in a number of exhibition fights before he faces Pacquiao.

He is confirmed to fight legendary heavyweight 'Iron' Mike Tyson in Congo and former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in Athens exhibition fights in preparation for September 19.

2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me...



(((Europe)))...

I’m on the way to entertain!!



Athens, Greece... Get Ready

For An All Out Exhibition.



This summer will be a legendary battle 🔥🔥🔥



June is the month where

history will be made at the Telekom Center.… pic.twitter.com/IlVLLx2hws — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 3, 2026

It was reported earlier this week by well-known boxing journalist Dan Rafael that the clash between Mayweather and Tyson has now changed from its original date of April 25, and it is now unknown when that fight might occur.

His exhibition fight with Mike Zambidis was confirmed by Mayweather to be in June at the Telekom Centre in Athens earlier this week.

Paulie Malignaggi also predicts Mayweather to win

'Boots' Ennis isn't the only one who is predicting Mayweather to win, as Paulie Malignaggi said he is backing the former five-weight world champion to overcome 'Pac Man' for the second time.

Speaking to Boxing Scene Malignaggi said “I think Mayweather, if there’s anything left, probably beats Manny. I don’t think Manny looked particularly great [against Barrios]. But also, from Manny’s perspective, he’s going to grab on to that momentum. He got a draw with a champion.”

If Mayweather defeats Pacquiao for a second time, he will extend his unbeaten record to 51-0.