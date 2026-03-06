Jaron Ennis Predicts KO in Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch
Floyd Mayweather is set to face Manny Pacquiao in an epic rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19, with many in the industry sharing their predictions on the outcome.
The two last collided in the ring in 2014, with Mayweather cruising to a decision victory against the Filipino boxer, remaining unbeaten in his professional career.
Since the last fight, both boxers have announced a return from retirement, with Pacquiao most noticeably coming close to winning the WBC welterweight belt last year. 'Pac Man' signified his return to professional boxing last July, drawing Mario Barrios and showing that he may still have some fight left in the tank.
However, despite being the more active fighter, 'Boots' Ennis has predicted Pacquiao will lose via stoppage to 'Money' Mayweather.
The former unified welterweight champion told YSM Media:
“He is older now, he ain’t going to be too much moving. He is going to be sharp and he is going to make Pacquiao run into something, watch … [The KO] is a possibility, I ain’t even gonna lie. I can see him catching Pacquiao.”Jaron Ennis
Mayweather's warm up fights
September 19 will mark Mayweather's return to professional boxing as he aims to compete in a number of exhibition fights before he faces Pacquiao.
He is confirmed to fight legendary heavyweight 'Iron' Mike Tyson in Congo and former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in Athens exhibition fights in preparation for September 19.
It was reported earlier this week by well-known boxing journalist Dan Rafael that the clash between Mayweather and Tyson has now changed from its original date of April 25, and it is now unknown when that fight might occur.
His exhibition fight with Mike Zambidis was confirmed by Mayweather to be in June at the Telekom Centre in Athens earlier this week.
Paulie Malignaggi also predicts Mayweather to win
'Boots' Ennis isn't the only one who is predicting Mayweather to win, as Paulie Malignaggi said he is backing the former five-weight world champion to overcome 'Pac Man' for the second time.
Speaking to Boxing Scene Malignaggi said “I think Mayweather, if there’s anything left, probably beats Manny. I don’t think Manny looked particularly great [against Barrios]. But also, from Manny’s perspective, he’s going to grab on to that momentum. He got a draw with a champion.”
If Mayweather defeats Pacquiao for a second time, he will extend his unbeaten record to 51-0.
Will Thomas is a contributor for KO On SI. Before joining, he worked in a variety of different sports reporting roles, most recently for Sports News Blitz. Will has a bachelor’s degree in sports business and a masters in Sports Journalism from Liverpool's John Moores University. As well as being a huge boxing fan, Will is a huge supporter of Liverpool FC and loves watching the team play when given the chance. Will is from Stafford, England, and lived in Perth, Australia, for a short period of time during his early childhood before having to come back to endure the English weather.