Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Bout to Have Surprising Rule

The highly anticipated exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather is one of the most talked-about spectacles in the boxing world.

Scheduled for April 2026 in the Democratic Republic of Congo and dubbed a "Legend vs. Legend" showcase, the event is being heavily marketed for its historical parallels, given it's being hosted in the same region as the 1974 Rumble in the Jungle, the historic fight between Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman.

According to Tyson, the bout will have one surprising rule, which he revealed during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Mike Tyson | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tyson vs Mayweather has no weight limit

Tyson explained the weight limit stipulation for the bout, saying “It’s just free fighting, catchweight, everything..."

Other modifications to the rules of the bout include eight two-minute rounds and heavier 14 or 16-ounce gloves, which will account for the size disparity. Tyson typically weighs over 220 lbs, while Mayweather has never fought above 150 lbs.

Tyson also went on to admit that he suffered an injury while training for the fight.

“It’s just a little sprain. I’ve got to go hard,” Tyson added. “It’s the only way I know how to go.”

Tyson slams today's boxers for not fighting enough.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyson said that his fight against Mayweather may be his last. He also took shots at today’s boxers because they don’t fight as much as the previous generation of fighters.

"This is what fighters should be thinking right now about me. ‘How can this guy be 60 years old and break all the records?” Tyson said. “They should be disappointed with themselves. They fight once or twice a year. No one knows who they are. They need to have a story behind them.”

"It’s not that they’re getting paid too much, they just don’t wanna do it. If you like getting paid a lot of money, why not do that three times a year instead of once? It’s a no-lose situation,” Tyson continued. “It’s all up, all a win. You’re fighting, getting in shape, and getting paid more money than you ever did before.”

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

For Mayweather, 2026 will be his most active year in the ring in more than a decade. Along with the Tyson exhibition, Money will take on 18-time kickboxing world champion Mike Zambidis in another exhibition at the Telekom Center in Athens, Greece. And in what is considered an even bigger boxing event, Mayweather is signed on for a sanctioned rematch against Manny Pacquiao on September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas