Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian Set for Rematch After Two Years
By Moses Ochieng
Two years after Jaron Ennis secured a decisive win over Karen Chukhadzhian on January 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C., the two fighters are set to clash again on November 9th at Wells Fargo Center. In their first meeting, ‘Boots’ delivered a commanding performance, winning by unanimous decision with all three scorecards reading 120–108. Since that bout, both fighters have gained momentum. The Ukrainian has won three consecutive fights, two by knockout, while Ennis captured the IBF Welterweight Title, keeping his undefeated record intact.
If the favored Ennis, 32-0 (29 KOs), triumphs over Chukhadzhian, 24-2 (13 KOs), once again, he’ll likely push hard for a title unification fight at welterweight or consider moving up to the junior middleweight division.
The IBF left Ennis with no choice but to take a rematch with Chukhadzhian, despite the 27-year-old Ennis having achieved a dominant decision win over the Ukrainian-born Armenian last year. Ennis defended his full title by knocking out David Avanesyan in the fifth round on July 13 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Arena, with Avanesyan stepping in after original mandatory challenger Cody Crowley was denied by the Pennsylvania commission due to an eye exam issue. Although Ennis’ homecoming was a success for both him and Matchroom, he still remains obligated to fulfill a mandatory title defense.
“Vacating the belt wasn't a thought in my mind. I was just staying in the gym, staying focused and doing what I needed to do to get better. I wasn't worried about what was going on in the outside. I let my team handle all of that. I want to stay busy and collect the rest of these belts. If they are playing around, maybe we'll be at 154 pounds, maybe not. We'll see,” Ennis stated to BoxingScene.
“I've been chasing everybody. I've been chasing Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jnr, Keith Thurman – I've been chasing all of these guys. Ask Crawford. Ask them.”
“That weight is poppin' right now. Everybody up there. Hopefully you might see me up there. You never know. They are all great fighters, but I really can't pick who's the best.”
“Hopefully these guys will step up and sign on the dotted line. These are the fights everybody wants to see,” he continued.
Ennis aims to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Crawford by targeting the current 147-lb titleholders—Mario Barrios (WBC), Brian Norman Jr. (WBO), and Eimantas Stanionis (WBA)—in his quest to become the undisputed champion at welterweight before eventually moving up to the 154-lb division.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia native Ennis plans to make the most of another homecoming event, joining forces with junior bantamweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, his own Boots Promotions fighters Ismail Muhammad and Dennis Thompson, as well as former champion Raymond Ford and rising title contender Ernesto “Tito” Mercado, as they work to become the sport’s next generation of stars.
“It’s phenomenal and a blessing to be fighting at the Wells Fargo Center. The whole card is crazy from top to bottom, with one of the pound-for-pound greats in Rodriguez, contenders and prospects. It's going to be a great show and filled with fireworks. It's great for boxing when you have two of the top guys on the same card. Bam and I together will make it a powerful night, bringing both of our fan bases together. We're going to have a good time,” Ennis added.
The 28-year-old Karen Chukhadzhian secured the top contender slot after a decision win over Harry Scarff on May 17 in Rothenbaum, Germany. The IBF subsequently ordered the Ennis-Chukhadzhian rematch on July 31. After the negotiation period expired without a deal, a purse bid hearing was held on September 3rd.