Jaron Ennis’ Father Predicts Stoppage In Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to clash in a blockbuster super middleweight fight later this year. It's a showdown between two of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world.
Both fighters are four-division world champions and have held undisputed titles in their careers. They have glowing resumes and stylistically the fight promises to be a spectacle. Crawford, however, will jump up two weight classes to take on Alvarez at 168 lbs.
Fans and experts have already begun making their picks for the contest. Some believe Crawford has the tools to dismantle Alvarez, while others think the Mexican will reign supreme. Jaron Ennis' father, 'Bozy' Ennis, has now given his verdict on the showdown and it's a surprising take.
Ennis reflected on Alvarez's latest outing against William Scull. Alvarez earned a unanimous decision win against Scull on May 3 in a rather lackluster showdown. Ennis thinks Alvarez gets frustrated when a fighter moves too much in front of him. He told YSM Sports Media:
With Canelo, he gets frustrated if he can't touch you, you know what I mean.
When asked about Terence Crawford's chances against Canelo Alvarez, he said:
Great chance. Because, Terence can box, Terence can move, Terence can punch. Terence isn't going to be Scull. Terence will fight you. He's Terence from the streets man, he knows that to do. When it comes down to it, I think he's going to wind up frustrating Canelo.
Ennis added that the right way to fight Alvarez is to box him and hit him when he gets set. He also spoke about bringing Alvarez to the centre of the ring and said that when Alvarez lets his guard down, it's possible to knock him out. He added:
I think Terence is going to do what he's going to do. Terence might stop him.
When reminded that Canelo Alvarez has a granite chin, Ennis said:
He hasn't been punched by Terence though. I know he's been in there with some great punchers but the them punches got to be placed right.
He added that not too many opponents have attacked Canelo Alvarez to the body, which Terence Crawford might do. That could see Alvarez drop his guard, leaving 'Bud' with the opportunity to get a knockout up top.
