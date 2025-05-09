Caleb Plant Thinks He’ll Beat Declining Canelo Alvarez In Rematch
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant fought back in November 2021 with the Mexican earning an eleventh round TKO win in the contest. Plant showed good resilience in that fight, but was dropped twice in the eleventh round before being stopped.
Since then, Alvarez has gone 6-1 with his only loss coming against Dmitry Bivol. Plant, meanwhile, is 2-1 since the fight. He has stopped Anthony Dirrell and Trevor McCumby, but lost a unanimous decision against David Benavidez.
Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, had a lackluster outing against William Scull in his last fight on May 3. While the Mexican bagged a unanimous decision win, it was an actionless fight with neither fighter doing much.
'Sweet Hands' has hinted that Alvarez is not the same fighter that he squared off against and fancies his chances in a rematch. Speaking ahead of his fight against Jose Armando Resendiz later this month, Plant said:
I heard him say in an interview, ‘I don’t really like fighting guys that move around that much.’ William Scull being a Cuban fighter, I knew he was going to do that. I was curious to see how Canelo would handle that. He cut off the ring well, but I felt that guy didn’t really want no part.
When asked whether he believes Alvarez is on a decline, Plant said:
I believe so, yeah. As soon as we fought, the next day, I was like, ‘If we fight again, I’m going to beat him. That’s how I feel. I feel like with a few minor adjustments, I get the job done.
Caleb Plant also reflected on Canelo Alvarez's upcoming clash against Terence Crawford in September. He thinks it'll be much more entertaining than the one against Scull. Plant claimed that Scull's style is not at all similar to that of Crawford's and believes the highly-anticipated super-fight will be a spectacle for the fans.
