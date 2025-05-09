Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: Betting Odds, How To Watch & Fight Prediction
Few opponents are more dangerous than one who knows they're likely getting their last chance at a world title.
In this case, it'll also be Charly Suarez's first as well.
Suarez's first title shot will come against Emanuel Navarrete, who will be making the fourth defense of his WBO junior lightweight title. It'll also mark Navarrete's fourth appearance at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. The reigning WBO junior lightweight champion has gone 2-1 at the Pechanga Arena, with his last bout being a split decision loss to Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight title on May 18.
In his return to junior lightweight, Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) dominated Valdez, dropping him three times and knocking him out with a body shot in the sixth round to beat him for a second time in the rematch on Dec. 7.
Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs), 36, is ranked No. 1 by the IBF and is coming off a third-round stoppage of Jorge Castaneda on Sept. 20. His bout vs Navarrete also isn't the first time he's had to go enemy territory, as he got a come-from-behind stoppage vs the previously undefeated Paul Fleming in Australia on March 15, 2023.
Here are the betting odds for Navarrete vs Suarez.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez moneyline odds
Moneyline: Emanuel Navarrete -500, Charly Suarez +360
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -125, Under -110)
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Emanuel Navarrete -115, Charly Suarez +800
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez decision odds
Decision: Emanuel Navarrete -115, Charly Suarez +750
Draw: +1800
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Prediction
Navarrete is all-action and throws from every which angle. At junior lightweight, he's a different beast, as his physicality and pace have carried the day and cemented him as one of, if not the best, 130-pounder in the world.
He also does a good job of working the body as well, which will be key in slowing Suarez down.
Suarez has fast hands and will need to constantly beat Navarrete to the punch. It'd also benefit Suarez to try and keep Navarrete turning and to lead him into straight right hands or left hooks. Navarrete can have defensive lapses as well, which Suarez will have to take advantage of.
The desperation of this being Suarez's first and potentially and last world title shot makes him a dangerous opponent for Navarrete, who will need to be careful, especially early on against Suarez.
Ultimately, Navarrete's pace and pressure have proven to be too much for many 130-pounders and I expect that to hold true again en route to a late stoppage over a game Suarez.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez fight date
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez start time
Time: 10 PM ET /7 PM PT
Time: 10 PM ET /7 PM PT
How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez
TV/ Stream: ESPN
TV/ Stream: ESPN
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez location
Location: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Location: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Fight Card
Raymond Muratalla vs Zaur Abdullaev: 12-round interim IBF lightweight title bout
Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran: 10-round welterweight bout
Andres Cortes vs Salvador Jimenez: 10-round junior lightweight bout
Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Guardado: 10-round featherweight bout
Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina: 8-round lightweight bout
Sebastian Garcia vs.Azat Hovhannisyan: 8-round junior featherweight bout
Sammy Contreras vs Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado: 4-round junior welterweight bout
Perla Bazaldua vs Mona Ward: 4-round junior bantamweight bout
