Jaron Ennis Picks Canelo's Two Best Traits Ahead of Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez sparred Jaron Ennis to prepare for the Terence Crawford fight. Canelo vs Crawford goes down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13.
The undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line for the fight, which has been tipped to be a legacy defining clash for both men who have left no stones unturned in a bid to prepare for the contest.
Canelo brought in 'Boots' Ennis to help him get fight ready. Ennis himself is one of the top pound-for-pound superstars in the world at the moment and the former unified welterweight champion has named the two attributes that set Canelo apart from the rest of the pack.
Jaron Ennis on Canelo Alvarez ahead of Terence Crawford clash
When asked who has the best IQ among all his sparring or fight opponents, Ennis said, "I'm gonna either go with my dad or Canelo." Following up the question, when he was then asked what sets Canelo apart in terms of his IQ, Ennis said:
"I don't want to say too much, but Canelo, he is really patient. He knows when to throw certain shots and stuff like that."- Jaron Ennis
Ennis also picked Canelo for having the best chin. "Yeah, probably Canelo."
Much has been made of Canelo sparring with 'Boots' as many consider Ennis as one of the best in the world and a world-class sparring partner. Crawford, though, isn't worried about that. He believes that while they have similarities, Ennis has a long way to go to reach his level.
"As much as a lot of people say we have similarities, he's not me, and I'm not him. He's trying to get to where I'm at. He's got a long way to go."- Terence Crawford
Crawford added, "That goes to show how serious he's taking me, how much he respects me. Because if I haven't fought anyone, if I was too small, all of these things the media says I am, he wouldn't need these guys to help prepare to fight me. He wouldn't need all of the help that he's been getting. I’m happy that he's getting the help that he needs."
