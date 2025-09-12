Lennox Lewis Praises Canelo Alvarez For Preparation Decision Ahead of Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez will aim to become the first man to ever defeat Terence Crawford on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and is seemingly preparing adequately to do so.
Looking to make it seven wins in a row following his loss to Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez's blockbuster showdown with Crawford is his second outing of the year. In May, Alvarez had an unanimous decision win over William Scull, in a somewhat lackluster affair.
Going into the Crawford fight, Alvarez has taken the right steps, according to heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the former champion gave credit to Alvarez for bringing in Jaron 'Boots' Ennis as a training partner.
Lennox Lewis Belives Jaron Ennis Sparring Will Help Canelo Alvarez Against Terence Crawford
In preparation for his undisputed super middleweight title, Alvarez has enlisted the help of former unified world welterweight champion Ennis. 'Boots' has drawn comparisons to Crawford in the past, believed by many to boast a similar style.
When asked about his feelings towards Alvarez and Ennis training together, Lewis said, "It's a tremendous help [for Alvarez]."
Lewis recalled his preparation for Vitali Klitschko, saying he wished he could have found someone to replicate the Ukrainian. However, he feels Alvarez has found an ideal sparring partner in Ennis, disagreeing with Teddy Atlas's feelings on the move.
"That's exactly what you need. Then you're very prepared for the guy you're fighting. So, Canelo will be prepared for 'Bud' Crawford."- Lennox Lewis
MORE: Dana White Sort Of Confirms How Much Canelo Alvarez Will Earn Facing Terence Crawford
Speaking on the matchup between the pair, Lewis anticipates that Alvarez and Crawford's meeting will be 'explosive' in Las Vegas on Saturday night. "Both of them can hit. Both of them are there to get hit... Someone's going to have to take a chance."
Despite hailing Alvarez's enlistment of Ennis, Lewis does see a path to victory for Crawford. Talking about 'Bud', Lewis said, "Crawford ain't going to hide from him. Crawford is looking to put some punches on him and keep him at a distance. That's what I would do, if I were Crawford."
Lewis added, "Canelo is not easy to hit, but can be hit."
The heavyweight legend was asked if a win for Alvarez on Saturday night would propel him into the discussion of the greatest boxer of all time. Although Lewis feels Alvarez could be put into the conversation, he feels it is hard to compare different eras of boxing.
"It puts him in the conversation, but like I said, different eras, different aspects," Lewis said. "There are a couple of boxers out there you can bring in right now. Sugar Ray, Hearns, and those guys. How would they do against Canelo?"
The Latest Boxing News
Dana White Rejects UFC-Boxing Pay Dispute Ahead Of Canelo vs Crawford
Ryan Garcia Admits Ominous 'Problem' Canelo Alvarez Has vs Terence Crawford
Eddie Hearn Sends Clear Message To Tyson Fury Following Anthony Joshua Instagram Callout
Max Kellerman Disrespects Floyd Mayweather In ESPN Pound-For-Pound Boxer Debate