Mike Tyson Makes Telling 7-Word Floyd Mayweather Fight Prediction

Mike Tyson didn't mince words when predicting how his fight against Floyd "Money" Mayweather will play out.

The boxing world's focus is on the September 13 superfight between pound-for-pound greats Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, which is just one day away. However, the sweet science is on fire right now, at least when it comes to the massive names who are announcing future fights.

The bad news about this (at least in the eyes of some) is that these big-time fights are going to be exhibition bouts. One example of this is when Jake Paul faces off against Gervonta "Tank" Davis in November.

While this fight hasn't been officially announced as an exhibition, it seems that the commission overseeing the fight is only going to allow it to be such (if they allow the fight to happen at all), given the massive weight difference between Paul and Tank.

There will also be a gigantic weight difference when Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather fight each other in the spring of 2026, which is another recently announced exhibition bout. This one being deemed an exhibition is likely for the best, if only because nobody wants to see these aging fighters (they'll be a combined 108 years old when the fight takes place) trying to genuinely hurt each other.

Floyd Mayweather looks on during the first half of a December 24, 2024 game
Mike Tyson Sends Strong Message on Floyd Mayweather Fight

Mike Tyson was a guest on a September 12 episode of TODAY. And at one point, he was asked what his prediction is for his upcoming fight against Mayweather.

"This is gonna be some good stuff," Tyson said of the fight.

He then added, "Because, listen, I'm already three fights in now. So I got over all my butters, and jitters, and stuff. So this is gonna be the best one."

Tyson was then asked whether this would be his final fight before retiring for good. After taking several seconds to respond, he said, "This is interesting that you say that. Because this is where I'm at with my son. My son and my daughter are like, 'This is gonna be the last one. Right, Dad?' And I say, 'If these people stop giving me money, yes. This will be the last one.'"

At least Tyson is honest about taking these fights for the money. At another point in the interview, he noted that he has made more money fighting in his 50s than he did back when he was a champion in his 20s.

And he's surely about to make a lot more by fighting Mayweather.

