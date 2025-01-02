Jermell Charlo Hits The Gym In Readiness For 2025
By Isaac Nyamungu
Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs), the former undisputed junior middleweight titleholder, has been out of the game for the last 15 months after being defeated by IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO 168-lb titlist Canelo Alvarez by a wide 12-round unanimous verdict in a non-effort on September 30, 2023.
Charlo remains to be one of the longest reigning unconquered boxers in the sport today. The two-division world record-holder is optimistic to do the same in the stacked 168-pound weight category when he resumes in the course of this year.
Jermell started his professional career at the age of 17 on December 8, 2007, with a four-round decision victory over Corey Sommerville. In the subsequent year on April 19, 2008, he had a stopage over Jesus Villareal in barely three rounds and thereafter scoring a remarkable first-round TKO over Dwayne Jones in June. Charlo included the names of Rodrigo Villareal (TKO4) and Deon Nash (W6) to his sufferers list before the year was over.
The boxer further, in 2009, emerged victorious in a shutout four-round decision over Juan Serrano on February 28, got a decision win over Carlos Garcia over six rounds on April 4.
Just recently, fans on social media trolled Charlo, joking that the 34-year-old Charlo spent the estimated $20 million pay-check he received for the Canelo fight. However, Charlo didn’t blow his total earnings; instead he made the right decision to resume his career. It is apparent that Jermell can earn a lot of money if he plays on one of Turki Al-Shiekh’s cards in Riyadh.
In 2023, the 154-lb division got a lot better since Charlo obtained four belts in that weight category. Yet, it’s doubtful if he can thrash any of the top pugilists now. Jermell been out for quite along time. Therefore, there are more talented boxers who have cropped up and are at the top now compared to when Jermell held belts.
Hence, with the return of Jermell, it would be interesting to enthusiasts if Al-Shiekh would present him with a bout against one of these superstars: Israil Madrimov, Serhii Bohachuk, or Vergil Ortiz Jr. Perhaps, most of those boxers would floor the form of Jermell that was defeated by Canelo and further struggled against Brian Castano as well as Tony Harrison in his previous matches.
Besides, Charlo will be turning 35 on May 19 this year, hence, he won’t be young for any weight division. Therefore, incase Charlo resumes, then he will have to stay active instead of fighting once and then disappear for a year. Charlo had been fighting on an annual basis since 2020. Though, he didn’t fight last year.
Jermell has an identical twin brother called Jermall Charlo who is also a boxer. Jermall has held world championships in two weight classes, entailing the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light middleweight champion from 2015 to 2017 and the World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight title from 2019 to 2024.