Anthony Taylor Plans To Imitate WWE Legend The Rock’s Move In Darren Till Fight
Anthony Taylor is set to face Darren Till in a Misfits Boxing event in Manchester on January 18, and Taylor plans to replicate WWE legend The Rock's move during the fight.
Till is set to lock horns with Taylor after his initial fight against Tommy Fury fell out. The former UFC welterweight title challenger has transitioned from MMA to boxing.
Taylor, on the other hand, has a pro-record of 3-3-0. He is already planning a career in the WWE and wants to use the Darren Till fight as an audition.
Speaking to Action Network, Taylor said:
Once I've knocked Darren Till out, legally under the contracted boxing rules of our fight, maybe then I’ll drop a People’s Elbow on him, see if I can get the attention of the WWE and [chief creative officer] Triple H. My long-term goal here is to get to WWE. That is my absolute ultimate goal. Once I get to WWE, I’m potentially going to leave the fighting scene alone, or I might do both. But my dream goal is to get to WWE. And that’s where I’m setting the bar.- Anthony Taylor
Taylor also has an opponent in mind if he crosses over to the wrestling ring. 'Pretty Boy' plans to take on Logan Paul in WWE. He added:
One day, I’d love to fight Logan Paul. He had to build himself up. It wasn’t just an overnight success. A lot of people don’t understand—he had to go through the training. I know if I go to WWE, I have to go through the developmental program. I am determined to get to WWE.- Anthony Taylor
Taylor, though, has to take care of business against Darren Till first. While he doesn't come from a boxing background, 'The Gorilla' possessed formidable striking abilities during his MMA career.
