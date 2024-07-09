Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen Set Stage for Future Heavyweight Clash
By Moses Ochieng
On Sunday afternoon, Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen bypassed intermediaries and engaged in direct conversation as they, former sparring partners, started laying the groundwork for a future heavyweight bout.
It has been half a decade since Allen (22-6-2 (18 KOs), reached the pinnacle of his career with a third-round stoppage of Lucas Browne at the O2 Arena. Since then, the 32-year-old has suffered only two losses, against David Price and Frazer Clarke, but has grappled with motivation issues and considered retiring. Currently, he seems to be in a positive state and is making efforts to return to his optimal fighting weight.
During that period, Fisher, with a record of 12-0 (11 KOs), has smoothly ascended through the professional ranks. He headlined Matchroom's event at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night, swiftly defeating the flamboyant Alen Babic in just 36 seconds.
While the 25-year-old Fisher had anticipated a tough and draining fight that might have dampened his enthusiasm for a few days afterward, the short and thrilling nature of his victory left him eager for more. As a result, on Sunday afternoon, he and Allen had a conversation on Instagram Live.
“You’d beat me right now. I need some time. Go to Australia [Fisher has a large Australian fanbase and may fight on a Liam Paro undercard later this year] and then come back and we’ll do it next year. I think it’d be a good fight. If I fancy the job, I’ll try and get the fight. Currently, you’d be too much for me. You’ve improved out of sight,” Allen said to Fisher.
Considering Fisher's current trajectory and Allen's lack of recent activity, the opportunity for a potential fight between them may be narrowing quickly. However, there's never a wrong moment for advantageous business deals, especially in the heavyweight division.
A crucial aspect of nurturing a promising young heavyweight today is preserving their undefeated record. Ideally, maintaining this record against a well-known and marketable opponent is the ultimate goal.
Fisher has shown significant improvement in his skills as a fighter and has also dedicated effort to building his public image. Approximately 6,000 fans attended the Copper Box Arena to witness his dominant victory over Babic, and a potential bout with the still-popular Allen could pave the way for even larger venues.
“Next year would be good. I think a lot of people would buy into it. I think we’d sell a lot of tickets. I think you’ve got better experience and you could slow me and try and old man me a bit. That’s what I’d have to be careful of,” Fisher remarked.
“I could try to. I need to get a lot fitter and get back on it to even have half a chance. I’m gonna keep working hard now. You’ve said that you look up to me but, now, I wanna box you,” continued Allen.