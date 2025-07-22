Boxing

Keith Thurman Flaunts $8,000 Betting Slip Win From Manny Pacquiao Draw Prediction

Keith Thurman used his knowledge from fighting both Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios to earn a lot of money.

Grant Young

Jul 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (left) and Keith Thurman pose after weighing in for their WBA welterweight world title boxing fight against at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Prior to his July 19 fight against Mario Barrios which ended in a majority draw, Manny Pacquiao hadn't fought to a draw in over 20 years, when he did so against Juan Manuel Marquez on May 8, 2004.

While Mario Barrios fought to a draw in his most recent fight before matching up against Pacquiao (he earned a draw outcome against Abel Ramos during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card in November 2024), the prospect of him securing a second consecutive draw — thus retaining his WBC welterweight belt both times — is pretty astounding. It would also be absurd to think that someone would bet on these two to draw on July 19.

However, if there's anybody who knows these two boxers, it's Keith Thurman, as he fought against both (he lost to Pacquiao in 2019 and bounced back by beating Barrios in February 2022). And Thurman's knowledge of Pacquiao and Barrios paid off massive dividends, as he placed a wager for these two to fight to a draw that ultimately paid out.

Thurman spoke about this during a July 19 interview with FightHype, where he said that he bet $500 for the fight to be a draw, and ended up earning $8,000 in profit as a result. And he pulled out the winning betting slip to prove it, showing it to the camera.

When asked why he decided to place this bet, Thurman said, "The casino don't want to let Manny lose.... Easy work! Maybe I know boxing, maybe I don't! I know a few things. Look, what did I tell everybody? Mario Barrios has a good jab... His jab was really good tonight."

He went on to say that all three judges is what matters, but, "I got paid, so I'm happy with the draw!"

We certainly don't blame him.

