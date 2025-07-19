Terence Crawford Makes Final Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Prediction
Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) makes his return to the boxing ring tonight, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. 46-year-old Pacquiao is looking to prove that he can still compete at the world championship level.
Pacquiao is back in a professional setting after four years, and it's the first time since his 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas. His last win in 2019 came against Keith Thurman. Standing across him is Barrios, 16 years younger and 6.5" taller. It's an opportunity for Barrios to add a legend to his record (29-2-1, 18 KOs).
Terence Crawford has now shared his prediction for the fight and his pick might raise an eyebrow or two.
'Bud' Crawford told Boxing Social:
I got him [Pacquiao] winning. I just think the experience, the power, is gonna take him to the victory.
Pacquiao, in his prime, bamboozled opponents with his speed and power. He went inside the range to land his shots before popping out unscathed. His power has never been one to be questioned. While he might have lost some of the speed, power is the last thing a fighter loses, and in terms of experience, Pacquiao has seen everything inside the ring.
That said, boxers coming back at this age is not something fans want to see as they often look a shell of themselves. Pacquiao is trying to prove that won't be the case.
