Kenshiro Teraji's Next Bout Revealed, Headlines Triple Header In Japan
It looks like Kenshiro Teraji will stay at flyweight, at least for the foreseeable future.
"The Amazing Boy" will defend his unified WBC and WBA flyweight titles against top contender Ricardo Sandoval on July 30th. The fight will be at the Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan, and will headline a triple header of world title fights.
Teraji (25-1, 16 KOs) is currently the No. 1 ranked flyweight according to Ring Magazine, and will be fighting for the second time in 2025. The 33-year-old is coming off a career performance, stopping Seigo Yuri Akui in the 12th round, on March 13th, to become the unified WBC and WBA champion.
Teraji and Akui (21-3-1, 11 KOs) showcased a Fight of the Year contender, with both boxers trading blows and keeping a fast pace for all 12 rounds. But it was "The Amazing Boy's" heart that persevered, as he was able to overpower the stronger Akui, forcing him to succumb to the high volume and pressure.
After the fight, there were questions on whether Teraji would move up to junior bantamweight, but it looks like he'll stay at 112 lbs for the summer.
Sandoval (26-2, 18 KOs) is now stepping up to the plate against the unified champion. "El Nino" is the No. 5 ranked flyweight according to The Ring Magazine. The 26-year-old from California will also be fighting in Japan for the first time in his pro career.
Since losing to David Jiménez on July 16th, 2022, Sandoval has been in fine form, winning his last six fights. The 26-year-old will also be fighting for the second time this year, last beating Saleto Henderson on February 15th. In that fight, he won the WBC silver flyweight champion, which set up this bout against Teraji.
The fight card will also see newly crowned WBA bantamweight champion, Antonio Vargas, take on former flyweight champion Daigo Higa.
On that same card, Erick Rosa will defend his WBA junior flyweight title against rising Japanese fighter Kyosuke Takami.
