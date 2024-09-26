Keyshawn Davis Confident In Victory Over Gervonta Davis
By Miriam Onyango
Keyshawn Davis is confident in his abilities to defeat Gervonta Davis because to his greater stature and technical skill. Keyshawn (11-0, 7 KOs), the undefeated lightweight challenger ranked #3 IBF, #3 WBC, and #3 WBO, claims that fighting the considerably shorter 5'5′′ Gervonta (30-0, 28 KOs) would be "target practice."
WBA "regular" lightweight champion Tank is a poor starter, but Keyshawn believes his reach, height, and defense will neutralize his offensive. Comparing their bout to the 1964 fight between a youthful Cassius Clay and Sonny Liston, Keyshawn sees himself using his quickness to overwhelm the slower, more formidable intimidator Tank.
In order to match Keyshawn and Gervonta in a fight, Top Rank has not yet taken any action. WBO 130-pound champion Denys Berinchyk and IBF champion Vasily Lomachenko are the men they've expressed interest in pitting Keyshawn against.
Keyshawn, the 2020 Olympic silver medallist, takes face Gustavo Lemos in the main event on ESPN in Norfolk, Virginia on November 8. Although it's unclear if Davis intends to go to 140 soon, it would be wise for him to do so as he will have more opportunities in that weight class. Keyshawn might be frozen out at 135 points.
“Me and Tank fight. I feel like that’s cautious. We all know what Tank got. He’s got that one shot to knock you out. So, that’s the only thing I’m looking out for,” said Keyshawn Davis in media reports.
“I feel like with me, you got to look out for a lot of [stuff]. My stabs are crazy. You see, I got that shot and the left hook or the right. You see my speed is crazy. My defense is crazy. I’m not saying that he don’t got none of that [stuff]. I just feel like I’ve got more weapons than he’s got,” continued Keyshawn.
In his most recent battle, which took place in July of last year, Keyshawn struggled greatly to handle the pressure the Mexican fighter was putting on him and to break the rules by fouling. Keyshawn seems to be having memories of his 2020 Olympic final match versus Andy Cruz of Cuba.