Dana White Sends Warning Shot To Sanctioning Bodies Ahead Of Zuffa Boxing Debut

Dana White was not kidding when he said he plans to take over the entire boxing industry.

As the lead promoter of the soon-to-launch Zuffa Boxing, White has not been quiet about what he wants to accomplish in the sport once he officially takes off. The controversial 56-year-old once again took aim at all his rivals in the boxing scene, specifically the four main sanctioning bodies, in a recent sit-down with ESPN host Stephen A. Smith.

"I've been talking smack about boxing for a long time and it's time to put my money where my mouth is," White said. "I'm gonna get rid of the sanctioning organizations. The best will fight the best. We're going to sign all the young, up-and-coming guys."

White partnered with Turki Alalshikh to launch Zuffa Boxing. Alalshikh owns and operates the Ring Magazine, which sanctions its own champions and will be the only rankings Zuffa Boxing will recognize.

The four primary sanctioning organizations — the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF — have all been on notice since White announced the upcoming launch of Zuffa Boxing. The WBC released a sarcastic welcome letter to the promotion in late 2025 that bashed White's attempt to alter the Muhammad Ali Reform Act.

Dana White doubles down on promise to change boxing landscape

White has made it no secret that he is following the same business model that made the UFC successful with Zuffa Boxing. That was the primary selling point of Max Kellerman's pitch to fans ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event, and it is coming to fruition in 2026.

Should he dominate boxing in the same way, White claims he will change the entire way the sport operates. The UFC CEO believes that "nobody fights anybody" in the current boxing industry, and fighter records will "actually mean something in Zuffa Boxing.

"If you break into the top 10 and you're still undefeated, your undefeated record means something. Everybody's undefeated in boxing 'cause nobody fights anybody. Everybody will fight everybody [in Zuffa Boxing]... Your 'O' will actually mean something in the next couple of years."

Zuffa Boxing is set to officially launch on Jan. 23 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be streamed on Paramount+, the promotion's exclusive network home for the next five years. The deal announced that there will be 12 events per year, one in each month.

