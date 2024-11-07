Keyshawn Davis Promises A Dominant Victory Over Gustavo Lemos In His Hometown Fight Debut
By Moses Ochieng
Lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis is confident he’ll dominate his chosen opponent, Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs), in their 10-round clash this Friday, November 8, airing on ESPN+. The 25-year-old will be making his pro debut in his hometown, headlining at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Davis, with a record of 11-0 (7 KOs), won a silver medal in lightweight boxing at the 2020/2021 Olympics. His 2024 campaign has included a sixth-round TKO over Jose Pedraza and a unanimous decision win against Miguel Madueno. With each bout, Davis continues to raise the level of competition, aiming to demonstrate to himself, his team, and boxing fans how he ranks within the 135-pound division.
“I’m here to make great fights, and I’m proving it. I hand-picked a tough fight for my homecoming. Every time y’all see me fight, y’all are going to love to see me fight. The co-main is a world championship fight. You got Abdullah Mason on the card, Troy Isley, my brother Keon and Kelvin. There’s so much talent on this card. This is the best Top Rank card of the year by far from bottom to top,” stated Keyshawn Davis to Fighthype talking about Friday’s matchups.
“You could tell who Top Rank is pushing to be the next star. They believe in me. They know I got all the potential, and charisma, and talent to take them there. I’m here to be Top Rank’s next star. I’m here to forefront Top Rank. I’m here to be the heart of Top Rank because they need it right now.
“They believe in me and pushing me toward that, and I’m here to stay for them. They’ve been treating me right, as y’all can see. We’re here to take Top Rank to the next level. I’m going to be ready to fight, but when I walk out, it’s going to be like x two. Gustavo is about to get f**** up,” added Keyshawn.
Top Rank is backing Keyshawn, but not because they see him as their future face of the company. He's being promoted for his unique personality, charisma, and potential to attract attention outside the ring, which sets him apart from other fighters on the roster. However, when it comes to raw talent, Keyshawn still trails behind fighters like Vasily Lomachenko, Abduallh Mason, Raymond Muratalla, and Denys Berinchyk, who are far more developed in their boxing skills.
“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. Gustavo is coming to fight. If y’all ain’t seen my last fight, go watch it because that’s how Gustavo is going to fight. Y’all going to enjoy it as well from round one to round ten. My last fight [against Miguel Madueno] was action-packed,” Keyshawn continued.
Davis has shown a greater willingness to engage in exchanges and rely less on wrestling in his upcoming fight against Lemos, as he’ll need to be more aggressive to secure a win. If you’ve followed Keyshawn’s amateur career, you’ll see that he struggles when facing opponents who can land clean, hard punches. When hit with significant shots, he tends to lose focus and fight recklessly. Keyshawn performs best against opponents who are smaller, slower, and less powerful, as seen in his fights with Jose Pedraza and Anthony Yigit, where he thrived against fighters who couldn’t match his speed and skill.
“So, if you would like a little preview of what you’re going to see on Friday, go back and watch my last fight, Keyshawn Davis, against Miguel. Go watch my last fight, tune in to that, and Friday, November 8th, stay tuned to another action-packed fright from ‘The Businessman,'” Keyshawn further expressed.
The 28-year-old from Buenos Aires holds a record of 29-1 with 19 KOs, with his only loss being somewhat controversial. In April, Lemos, who had spent his entire professional career in Argentina, travelled to Las Vegas to face Richardson Hitchins in an IBF junior welterweight title elimination bout. Hitchins won by unanimous decision, but there are arguments that Lemos should have been awarded the victory.
Lemos has always had weight issues and, interestingly, he is returning to 135 division. The question now is whether Lemos can perform at lightweight against Davis the way he did at junior welterweight against Hitchins.