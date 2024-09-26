Khalil Coe Clashes With Ernesto Mercado In Philadelphia’S Dazn Card
By Isaac Nyamungu
Khalil Coe alongside Ernesto Mercado are the latest to be co-joined in the November 9th DAZN boxing card in Philadelphia, headlined by Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian. The undercard features Coe clashing with Manuel Gallegos, while Mercado makes his Matchroom debut. Others are Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara double feature in Philadelphia. This announcement comes after the Raymond Ford’s had been previously pronounced.
The occasion promises a thrilling lineup of boxers with the aim of proving themselves on a greater podium. Tickets are formally on sale for Matchroom’s November 9th.
“All the champs at 130lbs better watch out because I’m coming for all of those straps,” said Ford. “I don’t have to do a whole lot of talking. People know what I can do when I’m at the top of my game. Right now, I’m in Colorado working hard and people are going to see the end result on November 9. Two-weight world champ coming soon, no doubt,” he added.
“This is my first fight so close to home since I made my pro debut so it’s great to be back there and I know there’s a lot of people going to come out and support,” Ford asserted.
“I’d like to thank ProBox, Garry [Jonas], Chris [Glover] and Daniel [Rubin], and Matchroom for the opportunity. Ray Ford is a world-level fighter and I’m going to show I’m on his level and beyond. It’s going to be a great fight,” Gonzalez noted while addressing pre-match press conference.
Coe (9-0-1. 7 KO), a hyped light heavyweight prospect since his pro debut, seems to have gotten a handle on the weight matters that originally dogged him. He’s required less than four rounds aggregate to dispatch Juan Gerardo Osuna as well as Kwame Ritter this year.
Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KO) lost in his last two matches, fighting unbeaten Richard Vancician to a draw and suffering a body shot knockout to Diego Pacheco in his most recent appearance in July.
“November 9, Philly stand-up.” “We back. ‘Big Steppa’ – coming through. Fighting in Philly is like being home for me, and having the opportunity to put on another show in front of all my family and friends is extra special and I am ready to put on another spectacular performance,” said Coe.
“I believe that there is no better prospect in boxing than me, and on November 9, Manuel Gallegos is about to find that out the hard way,” he asserted.
“I’m hugely motivated and can’t wait to fight in this weight division where I feel great,” said Gallegos while responding to Coe.
“Tito” Mercado (16-0, 15 KO) prospects are so high, knocking out his last five rivals in under three rounds apiece. He’s acquired some decent victories under his belt, namely Xolisani Ndongeni alongside Jeremiah Nakathila.