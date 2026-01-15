Boxer Amanda Serrano Offers To Replace Injured Fighter At UFC 324

Multi-weight champion Amanda Serrano has offered to replace Kayla Harrison at UFC 324.

Harrison was injured, and a replacement is needed to save the card. Harrison was set to face two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title.

Harrison vs. Nunes was scheduled to take place on January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the match serving as the co-main event of the UFC debut show on the streaming platform Paramount+.

Amanda Nunes | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Serrano offers to fight Nunes

Enter Ring magazine, WBO, and WBA featherweight champion boxer Amanda Serrano (48-4-1 record). Serrano is 37, but Nunes is 38 and a star in her own right. Nunes brings a record of (23-5, 13 KOs, 4 submissions) to her next fight — whenever that may be.

Serrano took to X to offer herself up as a replacement, saying: “If UFC and Amanda Nunes are thinking of a replacement, I would love the challenge as I’m still in fight shape. Hope the champ recovers well."

If UFC and Amanda Nunes are thinking of a replacement, I would love the challenge as I’m still in fight shape. Hope the champ recovers well. — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) January 15, 2026

She then added, "I’ve competed in both MMA & Jiujitsu anyone that has ever done MMA/BJJ has always dreamt of competing in the biggest stages & company UFC."

"My Nephew Jovan is the Captain of His Varsity Wrestling team & I train with him a few times a week just to give him extra work. I love kicking so I never stopped training that either. "

Harrison’s injury would postpone the fight for six weeks.

Nunes has power in her hands, and the prospect of her and Serrano trading shots in the center of the ring (or octagon) leads many fans to believe this could be a fun fight while it lasts.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Taylor is likely to relinquish one of her belts after scorecard change | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix 2024,

Has Amanda Serrano ever fought in MMA?

Serrano is undefeated in MMA but has never faced the quality of a fighter like two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes. She won two fights by submission for a 2-0-1 record in MMA matches. She has also competed in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

She last entered the octagon in 2021.

Serrano was last seen in the ring as recently as January 3rd, where she defeated Reina Tellez by decision in a card stacked with Puerto Rican talent, promoted by Jake Paul's MVP Promotions. Tellez herself was a last-minute replacement for that card.

The bout was also notable for being contested over ten three-minute rounds. Women’s fights are usually contested under two-minute rounds.

