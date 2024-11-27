KSI In Bitter Feud With Ex-Coach Over AnEsonGib Sparring Claims
By Kemboi Robert
Social media star KSI found himself in an intense verbal battle with his original coach turning them from friends to foes during a ringside spat on Wednesday in Qatar.
At a press conference, KSI claimed to have ‘destroyed’ Gib during sparring sessions on their way up the ranks. But Wills insists it was a ‘Shark Tank’ style session where the pair did just two rounds before Gib moved on to another opponent.
After KSI claimed that Wills “saw the spar,” his old coach asked him to “tell me what happened”. KSI then insisted that “obliterated” his former friend, to which Wills replied “Let’s talk around the four-round spar,” and proceeded to detail how the session was in 20oz gloves and took just two rounds.
“You changed and someone else got in the ring,” Wills laughed. “You done two rounds, someone else came in the ring and sparred Gib and that was it… Listen did that happen? Be honest JJ… Everyone knows he starts slow I’ll admit you looked good for two rounds.”
'Gib' seems to be handling everything with KSI calmly in the lead-up to the event. He acknowledges taking on the role of the anti-hero in opposition to the promotion, which naturally puts him at odds with his former friend.
Speaking at a media interview in an exclusive chat, the Brit explained: “You know what? I’m coming for their best fighter, I don’t really like the roster and if he wants to back Slim then fair enough because Slim is his property. So I’m just going to destroy him with these [hands].
As for a potential bout between the two, it’s not top of the priorities list for ‘Gib’. However, he would be willing to entertain the idea, adding: “If the opportunity presented itself then I’d be open to negotiations.
“But it’s not a fight that I’m chasing, right now I am locked in for this fight with Slim. I know everyone wants to know what’s next, but I’m locked in for this fight and I’m ready to take this man’s head clean off.”