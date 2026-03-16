Jake Paul Teases Potential Return to the Ring in Social Media Post

Could Jake Paul be announcing a return to the boxing ring sooner than anticipated?

Paul has been on the sidelines since December 2025 after being KO’d by former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Paul left the fight with a fractured jaw that required surgery, seemingly confirming that he wouldn’t be fighting any time soon.

However, a recent post on Jake Paul’s X account showing him training hints at the social media influencer-turned-boxer lacing up the gloves.

“You won't expect this one hahahaha 😈⚡announcement coming in 2 days, March 18th,” Paul said.

You won't expect this one hahahaha 😈⚡️announcement coming in 2 days March 18th pic.twitter.com/NT20egDt0p — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 16, 2026

He also posted on X on March 15, implying he could already be back in the gym training.

Paul was originally slated to face lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, but Davis dropped out of the fight and Joshua took his place. After his KO loss, people theorized it could mean the end of Paul's boxing career, but he has made it clear that’s not the case.

"Man, that was good. Nice little a-whopping from one of the best to ever do it," Paul said. "I love this s---, and I'm going to come back and get a world championship belt.”

When could Jake Paul return to the ring?

Jake Paul could return to the ring in late 2026 or early 2027, with multiple possible opponents. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jake Paul revealed to reporters earlier this week when he could return to the ring. In December, Paul’s manager, Nikisa Bidarian, spoke to reporters about Paul’s expected timetable.

"A broken jaw is very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. The recovery time is four to six weeks."

At the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano press conference on March 10, Paul went more in-depth about when his fans will see him in action next.

"I got my second surgery recently and the doctor said it will be four, five, or six months to even be able to spar to see how the bone is healing," Paul told a group of reporters at the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano news conference on Tuesday. "So that puts us maybe late this year or early next year for a fight."

Jake Paul | Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions | Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions

Paul’s next opponent is unknown, but Bidarian hinted that global MMA superstar Conor McGregor could be next in line.

"I have the perfect idea. We do the MMA fight with Jake and Conor [McGregor], and then we do the boxing match with Jake and Conor. " Nikisa Bidarian

“Fans get one of the biggest back-to-back fights in history. Jake would love to fight Conor McGregor in MMA. Love. Love, love, love."

Former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is another name to monitor. Paul was slated to fight Alvarez in May 2025, before Alvarez backed out and elected to fight William Scull.