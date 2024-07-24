Lafayette to Host Prestigious 2024 Women's Boxing Championships
By Mohamed Bahaa
The vibrant city of Lafayette, Louisiana, is set to welcome back the 2nd Annual 2024 USA Boxing Women’s Championships. This highly anticipated event will be held from August 15-20 at the CajunDome Convention Center. The return of USA Boxing to Lafayette follows the successful U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing and National Championships, which took place at the same venue in December 2023.
"We are thrilled to sustain the momentum with another esteemed event arriving in Lafayette Parish this August, the USA Boxing Women's National Championships," stated Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Travel. "This event not only enhances our visibility, attracting many newcomers, but it also delivers a substantial economic boost for our local community, right before the school year commences, with an anticipated 2,300 room nights and nearly $2 million in economic impact."
Danielle Perkins, USA Boxing Board of Director member and athlete representative, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are delighted to host our second consecutive Women's Championship. Last year's event was a resounding success, and we are pleased to return to a city that has offered us such warm hospitality."
Registration for the event opened on June 10 and closes on August 2. The cancellation deadline is July 24, and a late fee for coaches will be applied starting August 1. It's important to note that there will be no walk-up registration available for either boxers or coaches.
The 2024 Women's Championships will be USA Boxing's third national tournament of the year. This week-long event is inclusive, welcoming participants of all nationalities, including non-U.S. citizens and members of other International Federations. It is open to both novice and experienced boxers across various age groups, from pee wee (ages 8-10) to masters (35 and over), offering a platform for women of all ages and skill levels to compete.
This event marks the second USA Boxing Women's Championships, following the inaugural event held last year in Toledo, Ohio. The previous year saw participation from eight countries and over 200 boxers. USA Boxing has elevated this competition to an international level, proudly organizing it in collaboration with World Boxing.