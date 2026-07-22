BKB Strikes Partnership With LA County Sheriff's Department (Retraction)

As previously published, there were many reports about a formal partnership between BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. We recently wrote about it here at KO On SI, only to be informed that no such partnership ever existed. That article misrepresented the existence of any agreement or collaboration for BKB to train LASD's personnel.

Here's the official statement from the LASD:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department collaborates with a variety of foundations, nonprofit organizations, and community partners and is grateful for the donations it receives in support of our personnel, stations, specialized units, and our communities we serve.

To clarify recent public statements, the Department is not in a formal partnership with BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing. No partnership agreement exists between the Department and BKB, nor has the Department entered into any agreement regarding joint training, community outreach, or other collaborative activities as described on BKB's website and social media platforms. The Department appreciates BKB's generous offer to donate a training ring, but after careful consideration the Department has respectfully declined the donation.

The Department values the support of private and nonprofit organizations that share an interest in public safety. All donations and training resources offered to the Department are evaluated to ensure they meet operational needs and comply with Department policies and training standards. Additionally, all donations must adhere with the County of Los Angeles' established donation process and applicable reporting requirements before they may be accepted or utilized.

We apologize for any confusion, as we wanted to inform our readers of this so they are aware.