BKFC Announces Massive Tournament Hosted by Conor McGregor in New FOX Partnership

The BKFC is poised to crown the “World’s Baddest Man” on its biggest platform yet.

One month after Conor McGregor teased a BKFC broadcast deal with FOX, the world’s premier bare-knuckle organization confirmed the partnership by announcing its latest blockbuster product.

BKFC and Conor McGregor team up for televised tournament

Conor McGregor | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The BKFC will air a documentary series titled World’s Baddest Man on FOX Nation, the media network announced on Tuesday. The series will be hosted by McGregor, a part-owner of the BKFC. It will feature a bracket-style tournament, with the winner being crowned the “World’s Baddest Man.”

“BKFC has changed the game of combat sports, and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with FOX Nation and unleash the World’s Baddest Man Tournament,” McGregor said, via BKFC and FOX press release. “This tournament will bring together the toughest fighters on the planet in a true test of heart, grit and willpower, and I’m proud to be part of something that will set a new standard for what it means to be the baddest man in the world.”

The series will air in the summer of 2027 on the direct-to-consumer streaming service. Fans can access FOX Nation for $8.99 per month or $107.88 annually on the FOX website.

World’s Baddest Man becomes latest BKFC product

The “World’s Baddest Man” resembles the UFC’s ‘BMF’ title, which currently belongs to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. McGregor is coming off a disappointing injury TKO loss to former BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

While McGregor remains on the UFC roster, he could be an official BKFC fighter by the time World’s Baddest Man enters the market. ‘The Notorious’ has made it known that he only has one fight remaining on his current contract and has expressed interest in crossing over to bare-knuckle once he enters free agency.

The “World’s Baddest Man” tournament is the latest of several new products the BKFC announced in 2026. The promotion just kickstarted Fight Club, a tournament consisting of high-paced one-round fights, the winner of which receives a lucrative multi-fight contract.

The company is also expected to launch the BKFSea ‘Bruise Cruise’ in January 2027, which will feature the first fight card ever broadcast from a live cruise ship.

The BKFC has yet to confirm any details about the show participants, including weight class or the number of fighters. Fans can only expect the promotional ‘King of Violence,’ Mike Perry, and pound-for-pound king, Lorenzo Hunt, to be pillars of the new competition.

However, the initial announcement also did not mention whether participants would be current or incoming BKFC fighters.