Lorenzo Hunt: Alessio Sakara Retired Rather Than Fight Me at BKFC 91 [Exclusive]

Lorenzo Hunt has never cared about weight classes, and the BKFC’s new ironweight division is not about to change that.

Hunt, a two-division BKFC world champion, will attempt to conquer a third weight class in the BKFC 91 main event when he takes on 2-0 Walter Pugliesi for the inaugural ironweight title. A victory in enemy territory would make Hunt the first three-division world champion in promotional history.

The historic accomplishment would be everything to most, but not to Hunt, who just wants to claim another body.

"I don't really care about the weight classes," Hunt told KO on SI. "The weight thing has always been the stickler of the bureaucrats and my opponents. Guys like Mike Richman or Joe Riggs asking, 'What's his weight?' I never cared about weight. I just don't care."

THREE TITLE FIGHTS. ONE NEW DIVISION. NAPLES IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE 🇮🇹💥#BKFC91 | Saturday | More info ➡️ https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/vHx3aTs0LG — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 13, 2026

The 13-2 Hunt is undefeated in every weight class except heavyweight. His 225-pound debut will put that record to the test.

Hunt slams Sakara for "retiring" before BKFC 91

Many fighters claim weight is only a number, but Hunt lives the lifestyle better than most. 'The Juggernaut' has fought in a different weight class in each of his last four fights, competing from 185 to heavyweight.

Hunt was expecting to return to his natural cruiserweight division at BKFC 91 to challenge 205-pound champion Alessio Sakara. Those plans fell through when he learned the unsettling news that, according to Hunt, Sakara decided to hang it up.

BKFC fighter Lorenzo 'The Juggernaut' Hunt | BKFC

The pound-for-pound king claimed that the BKFC then pivoted to the undefeated Pugliesi and added the new 225-pound title on the line to increase the stakes.

"Originally, [this BKFC 91 fight] was supposed to be for the 205 titles. Remember, Italy, Sakara had the 205 belt. So it didn't matter that they fought for an interim title. I would have still f----- Sakara for the actual 205 belt on this event right now. But Sakara retired rather than fight me. Pugliesi stepped up, but then there was no title on the line, so they added an ironweight division. I'm cool with it. It doesn't matter what they do. I was kicking a-- before BKFC had any belts.”

"As soon as [Sakara] found out that I was coming to Italy, he retired. It was impeccable timing. Just like Yoel Romero's yeast infection. These guys will fail at the first sign of adversity, at the first hint that they might have to fight me."

Hunt said he still has his eye on the cruiserweight title and does not care how it comes back to his possession. The 43-year-old is undefeated at 205 pounds and has never lost the title in the ring, only vacating the belt to move up to heavyweight and challenge then-champion Mick Terrill in 2024.

"I would love to reclaim my 205 division title and be not only a three-division world champion, but an active reigning, defending three-division world champion. That type of dominance will put pressure on the company to keep me fighting almost monthly, like Mike Tyson did in his heyday. You can give me a fight once a month. I'm coming out of there unscathed. These guys are getting knocked out clean. We talking about 1st round."

Lorenzo Hunt shades "newbie" Walter Pugliesi ahead of title fight

Lorenzo Hunt walking out to the ring. | BKFC

Hunt appreciated Pugliesi's willingness to step up, but he still feels that the fight is a step down from his previous competition. Hunt is confident that he will be too much for the rising Italian star in his third bare-knuckle fight.

"I would say he's growing," Hunt said. "You've got to remember, I fought Chris Camozzi when he was 2-0, and I told him the same thing. I said, 'Hey, bro, this is not what you're used to. This is bare-knuckle.' You know what I mean? With the most impressive record in bare-knuckle history, to challenge me as a novice, or as a newbie to the sport, is actually r-----ed. But, hey, I'm not them guys’ manager. I don't have a care in the world for their career or their face. So whatever happens to them happens."

Pugliesi is coming off a first-round knockout of Karl Thompson at BKFC 83 in Rome. The win came six months after he outpointed Dominik Herold in his bare-knuckle debut.

WALTER PUGLIESI JUST SHUT DOWN THE UK CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION IN THE FIRST ROUND 🤯#BKFC83 | Live NOW on BKFC+ pic.twitter.com/J8exvtdUsy — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) October 25, 2025

Hunt called himself the BKFC's executioner, pointing out the number of fighters he has faced who did not return to bare-knuckle boxing after their encounter.

"We're talking career-ending injuries, that's what I've been passing out. The entire time I've been in the BKFC, I've ended more careers than most of these guys' wins and losses combined. Guys do not come back. We're losing people on the roster. I may be hurting the company with what I'm doing to these guys."

Lorenzo Hunt teases heavyweight return after ironweight debut

Win or lose at BKFC 91, Hunt appears to already have his next fight planned out. While he remains the BKFC light heavyweight champion, Hunt revealed he intends to take another shot at heavyweight.

Hunt has long been eyeing No. 1-ranked heavyweight contender Leonardo Perdomo since the Cuban fought his way to the top. Perdomo appears to be in line to be champion Andrei Arlovski's next challenger, but not if Hunt can sneak his way into the mix first.

Hunt even teased potentially giving the 11-0 Perdomo the first crack at his ironweight title, should he beat Pugliesi on July 18.

"I just don't care," Hunt said. "Put a name in front of me and let me do it, you know? I would eventually like to fight Perdomo. I don't know if he can make the cut to 225 and we can have a championship fight. I would offer him that fight immediately because he's had such a hard time getting a heavyweight title fight. If not, we'll be trying to figure out what's going on with Andrei Arlovski and the heavyweight division."