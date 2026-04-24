How to Watch Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero: Date, Time, Card, Odds & Live Stream
Saturday night will see a WBA heavyweight title eliminator bout take place between Jarrell Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) and Lenier Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) in Fontainebleau, Las Vegas.
The match between the American and the Cuban will determine who moves closer to their goal of becoming a world heavyweight champion, and who will be sent back in the pecking order.
'Big Baby' Miller is getting back in the ring after just three months, having competed against Kingsley Ibeh on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson. Winning the bout via split decision, the New York fighter returned to the win column for the first time in almost three years.
Prior to his win over Ibeh, the 37-year-old was held to a majority draw against former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. The stalemate meant that Miller was winless in consecutive fights, having been stopped by Daniel Dubois the previous year.
Now, Miller is aiming to keep his momentum going to earn his first world title opportunity, as he takes on 33-year-old Pero. Yet to taste defeat in his career, Pero is looking to build on a points win over former Jai Opetaia opponent Jordan Thompson in November.
The win increased the Cuban's record to 13-0 as he now faces his biggest challenge in the shape of Miller.
Speaking ahead of the bout, Miller told Ring Magazine that he is not underestimating his opponent. “Anybody with two hands and willing to get in there and fight is going to be dangerous. I’m not taking him lightly, but I know what I’ve got to do, and I know what I can do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero date
Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero start time
Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 11 pm EST / 7:45 pm PT / 3:45 am BST)
How to watch Miller vs Pero
Stream: DAZN
Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero location
Location: Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada
Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero betting odds
Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Miller -145 / Pero +115
Winner via KO/TKO/DQ: Miller +380 / Pero +500
Winner via points: Miller +135 / Pero +220
Rounds 10.5: Over -360 / Under +250
Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Paro fight card
- Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero - Heavyweight
- Alan Chaves vs. Miguel Madueno - Lightweight
- Freudis Rojas vs. Damian Sosa - Super Welterweight
- Angel Barrientes vs. Isaac Rojas: Super Bantamweight
- Nishant Dev vs Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. - Super Welterweight
- Phillip Vela vs Edwin Rodriguez - Bantamweight
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
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Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal