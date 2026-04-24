How to Watch Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero: Date, Time, Card, Odds & Live Stream

Saturday night will see a WBA heavyweight title eliminator bout take place between Jarrell Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) and Lenier Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) in Fontainebleau, Las Vegas.

The match between the American and the Cuban will determine who moves closer to their goal of becoming a world heavyweight champion, and who will be sent back in the pecking order.

'Big Baby' Miller is getting back in the ring after just three months, having competed against Kingsley Ibeh on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson. Winning the bout via split decision, the New York fighter returned to the win column for the first time in almost three years.

Prior to his win over Ibeh, the 37-year-old was held to a majority draw against former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. The stalemate meant that Miller was winless in consecutive fights, having been stopped by Daniel Dubois the previous year.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Now, Miller is aiming to keep his momentum going to earn his first world title opportunity, as he takes on 33-year-old Pero. Yet to taste defeat in his career, Pero is looking to build on a points win over former Jai Opetaia opponent Jordan Thompson in November.

The win increased the Cuban's record to 13-0 as he now faces his biggest challenge in the shape of Miller.

Speaking ahead of the bout, Miller told Ring Magazine that he is not underestimating his opponent. “Anybody with two hands and willing to get in there and fight is going to be dangerous. I’m not taking him lightly, but I know what I’ve got to do, and I know what I can do, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero date

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero start time

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 11 pm EST / 7:45 pm PT / 3:45 am BST)

How to watch Miller vs Pero

Stream: DAZN

Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero location

Location: Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero betting odds

Betting odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Miller -145 / Pero +115

Winner via KO/TKO/DQ: Miller +380 / Pero +500

Winner via points: Miller +135 / Pero +220

Rounds 10.5: Over -360 / Under +250

Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Paro fight card

Jarrell Miller vs Lenier Pero - Heavyweight

Alan Chaves vs. Miguel Madueno - Lightweight

Freudis Rojas vs. Damian Sosa - Super Welterweight

Angel Barrientes vs. Isaac Rojas: Super Bantamweight

Nishant Dev vs Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. - Super Welterweight

Phillip Vela vs Edwin Rodriguez - Bantamweight

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER