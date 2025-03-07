Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Three world welterweight titles will be on the line in London on Friday night as Lauren Price and Natasha Jonas meet inside the historic Royal Albert Hall.
Headlining the all-female Boxxer card in the capital, Jonas will be attempting to take the unbeaten record of Price whilst simultaneously cementing her name as one of the very best talents that the United Kingdom has produced in the women's code.
Wales' Price will have very different ideas.
The southpaw is 8-0 after turning over following the Tokyo Olympics, and is seen by many as the future of the 147-pound division.
MORE:
Saudi Money Has Reshaped The Boxing Landscape: But For Better Or Worse?
Keys to Victory
Jumping around a multitude of weights across her eight-year pro career, Natasha Jonas has seemingly settled into the welterweight division, going 3-0 across her last three fights.
Wins over the likes of Mikaela Mayer, Ivana Habazin and Kandi Wyatt have impressed on a world stage and attracted the attention of domestic rival Lauren Price.
Price is just three years into her pro career but already making statements and looking extremely strong at the 147-pound weight.
Price's 2 KOs in 8 wins doesn't suggest she is a puncher, but if this fight gets in close at any point, you'd expect the Welshwomen to be the more physical in the exchanges.
Price is 30 herself, but when it comes to speed and footwork in this fight, there is a chance that the favourite (Price) could run away with this one on the cards.
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas fight date
Date: March 7, 2025
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas will take place on Friday March 7, 2025
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas start time
Time: 18:00 EST (15:00 PST)
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas will start at approx 18:00 EST (15:00 PST)
How to watch Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas
TV/ Stream: Sky Sports (UK)
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas will air live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas location
Location: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, London
Lauren Price vs Natasha Jonas will take place inside the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, London
Fight Card
Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price, 10 rounds for the IBF, WBC and IBO world welterweight titles
Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin, 10 rounds for the WBC lightweight title
Chloe Watson vs .Jasmina Zapotoczna, 10 rounds for the European flyweight title
Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman, 10 rounds for the vacant British featherweight title
Francesca Hennessy vs Gemma Ruegg, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
The Latest Boxing News
Naoya Inoue Reveals When He'll Fight MJ Akhmadaliev
Teofimo Lopez On The 'Old School' Fighter Who Impresses Him And The Bivol-Beterbiev Trilogy [Exclusive]
Ryan Garcia Fires Warning At Rolly Romero Ahead Of Blockbuster Press Conference
Rolly Romero Makes Wild Fight Prediction For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Turki Alalshikh Savagely Roasts Referee Who Fumbled Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Knockdown