Rolly Romero Makes Wild Fight Prediction For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Rolly Romero has given his verdict on a potential Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight. The two top boxers in the world are expected to square off later this year.
Considering their status, the clash looks to be an epic affair. Crawford, though, will have to move up in weight (154 lbs to 168 lbs) for the contest.
The boxing world is divided regarding who emerges victorious. Rolly Romero has now given a detailed explanation. He thinks Crawford will outbox Canelo just like Amir Khan did. However, he thinks Canelo will catch 'Bud' clean and knock him out cold.
Speaking to FightHype, he said:
He’s 38 years old. Yeah, he saw something in Canelo. He’s about to see the canvas. Crawford’s not even a mover. He just used his length to stay far away. He has good timing on his shots. He can crack people going backwards. It’s not like Crawford would be switching during the round. He either comes out orthodox or southpaw.
Speaking about Canelo's loss against Dmitry Bivol, he said:
Bivol was way bigger than him. The same s*** that you saw Canelo fighting Bivol is the same s*** of Crawford moving up two weight classes to fight Canelo. Bivol is not a puncher. Canelo was trying to win the whole time, but Bivol was too big. Crawford is going to go in there and box Canelo’s head off the same way Amir Khan did, and of nowhere, boom. Then we’re going to see a dead roach on the ground.
It's a very interesting prediction from Romero to say the least. He himself has a big fight coming up next against Ryan Garcia on May 2 at Times Square in New York.
