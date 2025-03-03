Ryan Garcia Fires Warning At Rolly Romero Ahead Of Blockbuster Press Conference
Ryan Garcia is set to take on Rolly Romero in a blockbuster showdown on May 2. Turki Alalshikh recently announced a stacked card for the event.
Devin Haney will take on Jose Raimrez and Teofimo Lopez will fight Arnold Barboza on the same card. The event will take place at Times Square in New York City.
There's a massive two-city press tour set to take place, which commences on March 4 in New York. Ahead of the event, Garcia has fired a warning to Romero.
KingRy wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Rollie’s ima let you know thru this tweet and I hope you understand this truly, I’m not taking you lightly at all, I’m coming with some real f*cking anger and I’m sorry it has to be you, you can say all the funny sh*t you are going to say Tuesday, but if you cross the line ima slap the f*ck outta you. I promise you.
He added:
You are here to be f*cking funny that’s it, funny is what got you here so don’t change course, grandpa had your ass fighting for your life and pitbull had you looking for Easter eggs in the ring. And I’m have you lay your gloves down in the ring like a mma fighters retiring!!!
Ryan Garcia fought Devin Haney in April 2024 and earned three knockdowns en route to his decision victory. However, Garcia tested positive for Ostarine and the fight was later turned into a no contest.
He was handed a one-year suspension, which ends on April 20.
