Lawrence Okolie Plans Mega Clash With Moses Itauma In Africa In 2026 [Exclusive]

Lawrence Okolie and Moses Itauma will face off in a WBA final eliminator if the two heavyweights win their next fights.

“I am in a final eliminator against Moses Ituma after this one, and his fight,” said Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) in an exclusive interview with KO on Sports Illustrated.

It would be a great stylistic match-up between the former Olympic boxer and the division’s hottest prospect.

Okolie must first get past Ebenezer Tetteh

“For me, this is the one before the big one [with Mr. Ituama], this is the warm-up, I’m gonna go out there do my job. Don't do anything silly, just win and be back here for a huge one.”

The “huge one” is a showdown with Ituama in Nigeria. Both fighters have Nigerian heritage, so it would be easy to promote the fight in Nigeria or the United Kingdom, where they train and live.

Press Conference for Ituama vs. Whyte. was mild save for the war of words between Raymond Ford and Abraham Nova. | Joseph Hammond

Fresh off his most recent and dramatic victory over Dillian Whyte, Moses Itauma's team has already signed the next match for their 20-year-old boxing phenom. Itauma's next fight will be against American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The match will headline The Magnificent 7 event at Co-op Live in Manchester,

Itauma’s one-round destruction of a clearly faded Whyte (31-4) sent a chill through the world of boxing. Every pundit of the barstool or television variety has offered their thoughts on who Mr. Ituama should fight next.

MORE: Okolie vs Tetteh Preview & Prediction



All Eyes On Uncle Frank

IMAGO / PA Images

It's promoter Frank Warren whose opinion mattered the most in this debate, however. Warren initially focused on a December 13 event in Manchester, United Kingdom, for his heavyweight sensation. However, that option fell through, and the fight with Mr. Franklin, Jr. emerged.

Frank Warren has said in recent interviews that Michael Hunter (24-1-2) and then WBA ‘regular’ champion Kubrat Pulev (32-4) were possible opponents. Pulev no longer has the WBA strap, having been stopped in Dubai by Murat Gassiev this last weekend in an IBA Pro card.

Croatian Contender Also Considered For Clash

Hrgovic was also a possible Ituama opponent | IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Another option Warren considered was Filip Hrgovic(19-1), who overcame a cut and David Adeleye (14-2) in his own crucial victory that kept him in the mix of top contenders in the heavyweight division.

The fast-handed and fleet-footed Ituama will cause problems for Okolie, who is a great boxer. Many feel Itauma is a potential boxing superstar on the rise, and he should be matched carefully to reach his potential. A fight with Okolie would be an intriguing style match-up.